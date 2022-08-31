AliceLee Steffler Steffler AliceLee Jensen Steffler, 93, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at her home in Moreland, Idaho. Alice was born October 10, 1928 in Basalt, Idaho, the daughter of Merlin Wall Jensen and Elizabeth Rolph Jensen. Alice grew up in the Basalt and then moved to Moreland area. She attended schools in Basalt and Firth. On September 25, 1946, Alice married Robert Steffler in Basalt. Robert preceded her in death in 2019. Alice was a farmer and a rancher. She worked for a short time at Basic American for 7 years. Her greatest calling was being a mother and grandmother. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Rebecca's organization. Alice enjoyed bowling, riding horses with her grandchildren, and collecting rocks, gems, and minerals. Alice is survived by her children, Robert Steffler of Blackfoot, Natalie Steffler of Blackfoot, Rosalie Steffler of Moreland, Sharon (Joe) Henrie of Jackson and Carolyn (Al) Williams of Blackfoot; siblings, Dan (Brenda) Jensen of Roy, UT and Robert (Louise) Cox of Kaysville, UT; 25 grandchildren, 81 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Steffler; her daughter and son-in-law Judith Ann Hale and Don E. Hale; siblings, Colleen Cox, Paula Bohle, Jack Jensen, Bill Jensen, and LaRea Allen; and grandson, Ezra Durward Hale. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Blackfoot West Stake Center, 101 N. 900 W. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue and for one hour prior to the service at the stake center. Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com