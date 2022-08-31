Barbara Stocks Jean Stocks Barbara Jean Stocks, 84, passed away peacefully at Lake Granbury Medical Center on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Jeanie was born on June 12, 1937 in Bingham County, the oldest child born to Charles (Chic) Van Orden and Wilma Scott Van Orden. Jeanie attended school in the Bingham County area. During high school she would break horses and shoot magpies for extra money to take her siblings to the movies on Saturdays. Jeanie graduated from Firth High School in 1954 and entered the work force. Jeanie married Gordon Lee Shawver on February 3, 1958 in Elko Nevada. They had three children, Camron (Melissa) Shawver of Gillette Wyoming, Wendy (Lance) Castleberry of Granbury Texas and Brad (Rhonda) Shawver of Gillette Wyoming. Jeanie worked in social services with neighborhood workshops and youth centers for many years and worked alongside Gordon in their construction business until he passed on November 8, 1982. Jeanie married Melvin Rose on January 13, 1989 in Dubois Idaho. Melvin later passed on December 4th, 2000 in Salt Lake City, UT. She then married Bryce Stocks on September 9th, 2007 in Blackfoot Idaho. Bryce passed on April 24, 2012 in Blackfoot Idaho. Jeanie moved to Quartzsite Arizona and became very active in her group of snowbirds. She loved to sing karaoke and could be found singing at least 3 nights a week. In June of 2020, Jeanie moved to Granbury Texas to live with her daughter and remained there until her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Randy Van Orden of San Diego California), sister (Patricia Kersting of Coeur d'Alene Idaho), brother (Larry Heaton of Burley Idaho), and grandson (Shaydon Salvesen of Parma, Idaho) Survived by her sister (Karen Sherwood of Lewisville, Idaho) 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m.Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com