Gary Talbot Leon Talbot Gary Leon Talbot, age 73, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Preston, Idaho on April 19, 1949 to Henry Leon Talbot and Clara Mattie Noe. He lived many places in Idaho in his childhood and was the oldest of 11 children. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served a mission in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida mission that included Georgia. He loved the people in the south and spoke fondly of his experiences there throughout his life. He met the love of his life in Rexburg, Idaho. He married Jeanne Frances Turner in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 24, 1971. They have lived in Rexburg, Springfield, Goshen, Atomic City, Moreland, and then back to Goshen Idaho for the remainder of their time together. They had 7 children and loved them very much. He went to school and received an associates in geology at Ricks College in 1972 and was also a ceramics teacher's assistant there. He also went to Idaho State University and received his bachelors of fine arts in 2003. His hobbies included painting, pottery, sculpting, hunting and fishing, being in the mountains, horse riding and learning about history, archeology and space. His favorite hobby was probably spending time with his grandkids in many ways. He also loved to tell people about his ancestors, firefighting experiences and artwork. He was a bit known for drawing on the napkins in the restaurants he visited. He would just leave them with the tip. There are a few that hang in Restaurants from Cache Valley Utah, Wyoming, Iowa, to Russia. He is survived by his wife Jeanne who resides in Shelley, Idaho. His children Ammon (Audrey) of Wylie, Texas, Ethan (Andrea) of Smithfield, Utah, Heidi Christensen(Nathan) of Hyrum, Utah, Annette Francis (Carl) of Hyrum, Utah, Daniel (Stephanie) of Blackfoot, Idaho, Shane (Sally) of Shelley, Idaho, John Stuart (Natalie) of Firth, Idaho. He has 39 grandchildren who he loves dearly. The viewing will be at the Basalt Stake Center on Friday Dec. 16. Location: 823 N 675 E Basalt, Idaho 83218 There will be a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at the Goshen Church on Sat. Dec. 17. Location: Goshen Ward Building 792 N 1090 E Shelley, ID 83274
