Beverly Tanner Tanner Beverly Kay Tanner, 84, of Blackfoot, passed away, October 21, 2021 at her home. Beverly was born March 12, 1937 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Joseph Delos Mecham and Vella Stella Hansen Mecham. Beverly grew up in the Shelley and Rose area. She graduated from Shelley High School in 1955, riding her horse to school. She then graduated from Ricks College in 1957 with an Associate degree. On May 10, 1957 she married Max Tanner in the Idaho Falls Temple. Beverly worked as a register nurse, and was a specialized private nurse. Beverly was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Choir Director for 29 years. She also served as Relief Society President, a counselor in the Stake Relief Society Presidency, and as Primary chorister. Beverly loved music, she often enjoyed going to the Utah Symphony. She enjoyed reading books, doing family history, and going to Disney World. Above all she loved providing a happy home for her family and being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Beverly is survived by her husband, Max Tanner of Blackfoot; children, Sheila Kay Tanner of Blackfoot, Sheri Jo (Scott) Willoughby of Idaho Falls, Curtis M. Tanner of Blackfoot, and Cristie Sue (Aaron) Elison of Richfield, UT; siblings, Joy Mecham of Shelley, Arvel (Goodie) Mecham of Yucca, CA, Tony (LuRose) Mecham of Shelley, and Timothy Mecham of Salt Lake City, UT; 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her infant children, Max Mecham Tanner and Becky Lyn Tanner; her parents, Joseph and Vella Mecham; and siblings, Ivan Dean Mecham, Randy Mecham, Boyd Mecham, Dennis Mecham, and Vernon Delos Mecham. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.