David Tanner Earl Tanner David Earl Tanner (90) passed away on July 18, 2022 doing what he loved. David was born June 26, 1932 to Earl Merlin & Lottie (Williams) in Blackfoot, Idaho, where he resided his entire life. He graduated from Blackfoot High School and the Machinist Program at ISU. He was drafted in 1953 where he trained in the Army Airborne. After honorable discharge from the Army in 1955 he was called to the LDS Northwest Mission from April 1955 to April 1957. David was the oldest of 4 children, all boys, Harvey (Ann), Max (Beverly), and Leon (Varda). The boys were not just siblings but good friends, together they owned and operated the family business, EM Tanner & Sons, that their father started. They worked together until they sold the business and retired on October 1, 2007. David married Betty Fife December 13, 1957. They were blessed with 8 children; David Jr., Kathy (Steven) Bishop, Steven (Linda Carter), Layne, Mike, Bruce, Jeff, and Vicki (Dave) Isaacson. Besides operating EM Tanner & Sons, David was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He had many callings including counselor in the Bishopric, Scout Master, teacher in various organizations, and was active in the missionary program. He particularly loved scouting and working with the youth up until the time of his death. He was actively involved in several community organizations including long time board member for Dawn Enterprises, Idaho Potato Museum, and Dipple Lateral Ditch Company. Service was the hallmark of his life. David is well known in Blackfoot for the service he quietly provided to numerous families and individuals. He was definitely happiest when he had the opportunity to love and teach his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other interests included Square Dancing; he participated for many years and only quit when Betty's health would no longer allow her to dance. He enjoyed guns and shooting as a hobby but was not a hunter or fisherman. He always enjoyed being outside camping and canoeing with family or scouts. David is survived by his son Steven John Tanner and his daughter Vicki Jo Isaacson, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grand children, and his 3 brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Lottie Tanner, his wife Betty Fife, and 6 of their children (David Earl Jr., Kathy Lynn, Layne Kent, Michael Clark, Bruce Fife and Jeffrey Alan). When David finally got away, he was also greeted by 2 grandchildren (James Scott & Vicki Lynn Bishop), and 2 Sister-in-laws Afton Tanner (Harvey) and Beverly Tanner (Max). Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Blackfoot Stake Center, 1650 Highland Drive. Family will meet with friends on Wednesday, July 27th from 6 to 8pm at Hawker Funeral Home and 1 hour preceding the funeral at the Stake Center. Interment will be at Grove City Cemetery.