Steven Taylor Don Taylor Steven Don Taylor of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away at his home on October 19, 2022. Steve was the second son born to Robert and Orpha Taylor on August 18, 1944 in Delta, Utah. Steven went to school at Jordan High School in Sandy, Utah where he enjoyed playing football. He later attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Steven spent many years working as a communication expert. He was sent all over the world because he was an extraordinary service expert with large communication systems and being able to troubleshoot problems. Steven had many friends who loved him. His quiet nature endeared him to many. He was part of a large extended family that he loved spending time with. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Steven is survived by his wife, Maurine Taylor; sisters, Toni Worthen and Doneva Hecker; brothers, Roger Taylor and Warren Taylor; daughter, Brandi Taylor and grandchildren, Jonathan, Alex and Ben Taylor; stepchildren, Renny Hill, Susan Jensen, Kristin Barrus and JJ Hill. He reconnected in Heaven with his parents, Robert and Orpha Taylor, his brother Robert A. Taylor, sister Ann Herrera and his son Robert T. Taylor. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Groveland Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
