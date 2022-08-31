Shoshoni Teton Dawn Teton Shoshoni Dawn Teton of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away February 1, 2022 at her home on Little Indian Road. Dawn was born on January 16, 1978 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Randy Leo Teton and Bonnie Wuttunee-Wadsworth. She was the third child out of six. She grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho and attended Blackfoot School District and Santa fe Indian School. Dawn has three beautiful children, Miaus Menuh, Charlize and Solilee and 3 grandchildren. Dawn was a number one fan of Indian Relay Races and that was our family life. She loved being a mom and grandma and taking care of them. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved music, especially rock, alternative, metal and old country. She loved being outside and taking walks and spending time with her family and star gazing. Dawn was a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Lincoln Creek District and lived the cultural ways (Sundance and Sweat Lodge). Dawn is survived by her parents; her children, Miaus Menuh Teton, Charlize (Iverson) Edmo and Solilee Edmo; her siblings, Sonae (Jason) Watson, Randy'L Teton, Catlin T.W. (Alezandra) Teton, Camas (Zeke) Sua, Talon (Ashley) Teton; grandchildren, Peyton Dawn Teton, Heaven Cottier, Kalela Biglake and countless aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews from the Teton, Wadsworth, Osborne and Wuttunee families. Dawn is preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Juanita Teton, LouIda Osborne Wadsworth, Morris Wuttunee and William J. Chief Wadsworth; great grandparents, Oliver and Segwep Teton, James and Jessie Osborne. Dawn will be taken to the Denny Teton residence in Lincoln Creek on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. She will then be taken to Hawker Funeral Home for a service on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Traditional burial will be Friday, February 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Creek Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com