Billye Thomas Goodwin Thomas Billye Frances Goodwin Thomas, 95, of Moreland, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Billye was born on November 15, 1925 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Mary Margaret Johnson and Edward Joseph Goodwin. Billye was raised in Thomas, Idaho. She attended school in Moreland, Idaho and graduated from Moreland High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence (Larry) Williams Thomas on his birthday, September 15, 1942 in the Logan LDS Temple. They broke out farmland west of Moreland where they lived for 25 years. Billye loved gardening and had a large vegetable garden with beautiful flowers surrounding it. From there they moved to Aurora, Missouri, where they ranched for 10 years. The next 17 years were spent in West Yellowstone, Montana where Larry managed the Deep Well Ranch and Billye worked at Smith & Chandler Department Store as the Handcrafts Manager. In 1999, Larry and Billye returned to their hometown of Moreland, Idaho. They built a new home and planted a large vegetable and flower garden and many fruit trees. She happily shared the bounty of their harvest with friends and family. Billye was a member of the LDS church, she served in many callings in the church, including organist, primary presidency and relief society presidency. She was an expert seamstress and made beautiful tailored suits, wedding dresses and intricate quilts for all the family. She donated quilts for church fundraising. Billye was very generous with her time and talents and always concerned for others well-being. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Larry; her son Lawrence Richard (Dick) Thomas; her brother Dale Goodwin and sister Margie Wells. She is survived by her children, Laurel (Theon) Laney of Springville, Utah; Ted W. (Susan) Thomas of Moreland, Idaho; Bonnie (John) Henderson of Riggins, Idaho; Sheri Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho; Betty (Greg) Standley of Morrison, Colorado; Teresa Mead of Melbourne, Australia and Kim Thomas, Daughter-in-law; siblings, Newell (Launa) Goodwin; Kay (Bob) Harper; Edward Goodwin; brother-in-law Jack (Genevieve) Thomas; 19 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Moreland LDS Church on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends and family at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Primary Children's Hospital. In consideration of health of family and friends, please wear a mask to the services. Services will also be available to view at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-KjSIXkppx0ZL_7vpnT-nA?app=desktop&view_as=subscriber&fbclid=IwAR1pLec7k8WOmk-qevkNG6i7cWih5Q076SsFID6INRGbu1JklmcgRfRUURY