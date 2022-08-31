Kimber Thomas Lee Thomas Kimber Lee Stanfield Thomas, 69, passed away January 17, 2022 at her home in Logan, UT surrounded by family, love, and laughter. Kim was born January 25, 1952 to Larry Allred and Muriel Lucille Tatjes Stanfield in Hoopa, CA. After graduating high school and attending Shasta College, she attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. This is where she met her husband, Dick Thomas. They were married August 21, 1973 and their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1974. Kim was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully held numerous callings. She was also active in the scouting program. Kim was very creative. She wrote music and poetry. She played the guitar, banjo, and piano. She was a seamstress and also made beautiful wedding cakes. Dick & Kim had 7 children. Kim worked many different jobs, but always made sure they allowed her to be there for her children. She worked early mornings at several bakeries and spent several years working in the cafeteria at the Snake River Middle School, where she made lasting friendships. When she was no longer able to work, she spent many years volunteering at the Bingham Extended Care Facility. She ran kids to dance, gymnastics, piano lessons, baseball, softball, football, and wrestling. There was never a shortage of places to be. She enjoyed watching and supporting her children in their activities. She was always cheering the loudest from the sidelines, and wasn't afraid to, as one child put it, "offer constructive criticism to officials who were unaware how to properly function in their assigned positions". Kim had a multitude of health issues over the years. She had her first brain tumor when her children were all age 10 and under. Her biggest worry was not being able to see her children grow up. She had 2 more brain surgeries, one of her kidneys removed due to cancer and a stroke. And whether through sheer strength, determination, stubbornness, or a combination of all three, she lived to see all her children grow up and she had 17 grandchildren at the time of her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 30 years. Though she will be missed; we are happy that she is now healthy and whole on the other side. Where I imagine her welcome was much like her departure; filled with family, love, and laughter. She is survived by her siblings: Jeff (Kirsten) Stanfield of Idaho Falls, ID, Steve (Kaui) Stanfield of Idaho Falls, ID, and Kathy Goodwin of Logan, UT, her children: Boe (Jamie) Thomas of Blackfoot, ID. Sam (Aysa) Thomas of Blackfoot, ID, Jenny Thomas of Blackfoot, ID, Krista (Betsy) Thomas of Menan, ID, Abe (Shannon) Thomas of Pingree, ID. Carey Thomas of Elko, NV. Kelly (Lane) Gekeler of Ontario, OR, and her 17 grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 22 at the Moreland LDS church. The family will meet with friends for one hour before services at the church. Burial will be at the Moreland Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot.