Nancy Thomas Carol Thomas Nancy Carol Thomas of Blackfoot passed away July 17th, 2022. Nancy was born on July 12th, 1947 in Blackfoot Idaho to Hugh and Frances Lott. She attended school in Blackfoot. Nancy married Robert 'Bob' Burroughs in 1962. To this union 3 children were born: Jeffrey Burroughs, Kerri Burroughs, and Trever Burroughs. Bob and Nancy were later divorced. Nancy later married Roger ThomasandNancy gained a son, Stacey Thomas. Nancy worked at the State Hospital South 20+ years, much of that time as an activity director in the geriatric ward. Her work required kindness and patience, two qualities she exemplified. Nancy enjoyed her work and the many friendships she made during her career at the State Hospital South. Nancy enjoyed outdoor activities, home decorating, and spending time with family. She was loved by many and will be missed. Nancy is survived by her sons, Trever (Ashley) Burroughs of Blackfoot and Stacey Thomas of Twin Falls; two sisters Claudia Betz of Blackfoot and Sharon Shipley of Idaho Falls. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Frances Lott, her husband Roger Thomas, her son Jeffrey Burroughs, her daughter Kerri Burroughs Spraktes, and her brother Calvin Lott. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced.