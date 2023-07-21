Marie Thurston Berg Thurston Marie Berg Thurston, 101, a long-time resident of Springfield, Idaho, passed away Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Cove Point Retirement in Provo, Utah surrounded by members of her family.
Marie was born September 25, 1921, in Springfield, Idaho, to Henry Halvorsen Berg and Erma Willis Berg. She joined a family consisting of three older sisters, Naomi, Olga, and Carma and an older brother Halvor. (She also had an older brother Willis and a younger sister Martha who died at birth.) Marie and her sisters were the best of friends and remained close throughout their lifetimes. The family lived in a home located a short distance southeast of the Springfield townsite.
Marie attended the first ten years of school at the Springfield School, but for her junior and senior years, she lived with her oldest sister Naomi, who was teaching school in Preston, Idaho. She graduated from Preston High School in 1939 and then attended the University of Idaho Southern branch in Pocatello, Idaho for two years to qualify to become a teacher. She received her teaching certificate in 1941 and was hired to teach in a combined first and second grade classroom at the Springfield School. After teaching for two years, she moved to Seattle for the summer to support family members working in defense manufacturing plants.
After Marie returned from Seattle, she became engaged to Kenneth Thurston. They were married in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 8, 1943. Their first child Eugene was born in October 1944 and over the next eighteen years, they welcomed an additional four sons and two daughters into their family. In January 1946, they moved into a new home that Kenneth had built on his forty-acre farm located between Springfield and Pingree.
Most of the family's income came from the farm and small dairy herd that they owned. To supplement this income, Kenneth and Marie both drove school bus, and she also sold eggs produced by a large flock of chickens. In the early 1960's, Marie returned to teaching. A bachelor's degree was required to teach, so while continuing to teach full-time, she worked towards her degree by taking night classes and attending summer school at Idaho State University. After many years of hard work, she completed her teaching degree in 1968. She taught second grade at the Springfield School and then in the Aberdeen Elementary School after the Springfield School closed in the 1970's. By the time that she retired in the summer of 1983, she had taught for twenty-two years.
Marie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in a variety of callings including Relief Society President, Sunday School teacher, and early morning Seminary teacher. She was an avid genealogist throughout her life and worked with Kenneth at the Family History Center in the Name Extraction Program for a number of years. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) organization. She also was active in the community acting as a member and leader of the Springfield Domestic Science Club and as an adult leader in the 4H program.
Marie was known for her boundless energy. When most of the children were still in the home, she worked hard to keep them fed and clothed while teaching school. She planted and cared for a large garden in the spring and summer and canned vegetables from her garden and fruit that she purchased in the fall. She liked to work in the yard and loved flowers. She was a great cook and often hosted family and friends at her dinner table. She loved to play games such as Scrabble, Pinochle, Wizard, Five Crowns, and others.
After Kenneth passed away from Parkinson's Disease in July 1999, Marie continued to live in their home. In 2008, her daughter Carolyn purchased a home in Orem; for two years, Marie lived in this home in Orem during the winters and returned to Springfield for the rest of the year. Her home in Orem became a gathering place where her children and grandchildren enjoyed food, visiting, games, and other fun. In 2011, she left her home in Springfield and stayed in the home in Orem year-round. In 2017, she moved to Cove Point Retirement, where she lived until her death.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband, her son David Thurston, her grandson Jeffrey Thurston, great-grandson Alec Thurston, and great-granddaughter Gabriella Andersen.
Marie is survived by: her son Eugene (Lila) Thurston of Boise, Idaho; her son Dennis (Karen) Thurston of Springfield, Idaho; her son Robert (Margie) Thurston of Twin Falls, Idaho; her daughter-in-law Maureen Thurston of Rigby, Idaho; her daughter Carolyn (Chuck) McCartney of Orem, Utah; her son Russell (Arlene) Thurston of Sugar City, Idaho; and her daughter Kay (Lee) Pierce of Orem, Utah. She is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Lakeview LDS Church west of Springfield, under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends prior to the service on Tuesday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Springfield Cemetery.
