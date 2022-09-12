Elva Tolman Gambles Hazel Tolman Gambles Hazel Gambles after living a full life of 90 years passed away on the morning of September 8, 2022, in Blackfoot, Idaho. She has joined her eternal companion Harry Brim Gambles who preceded her in death one year ago. Hazel was the 16th child of 16 children born to Cyrus Oakley Tolman and Sarah Ann Hunt. She grew up on a farm in Springdale Idaho. Her mother passed away when Hazel was 2 1/2 years old leaving her to be raised by her oldest sister Velda. Though she was the youngest of 16 siblings Hazel always felt loved and wanted. After graduating from Carey High School in 1950 Hazel left home for beauty college in Boise Idaho. In 1955 she began service as a Latter Day Saint missionary in the Swiss/Austrian mission. She met Harry at a dance in Salt Lake City. They fell in love, married in the Idaho Falls Temple and four children completed their family. Eventually 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren would lovingly call her "Grammi." Hazel's and Harry's lives were an example of tireless service. They served together in the Idaho Falls Temple and were called to Temple missions in St George and Frankfurt Germany. They made wonderful life-long friends through their service. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years and is survived by her children and their spouses; Debra and Brian Beard; David and Julie, Darin and Jalene, and Dallin and Cauleen Gambles. She was preceded in death by her 15 siblings. We would like to thank the staff at The Gables for taking loving care of our mother. We would also like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Funeral service for Hazel will be held September 17, 2022 at 10:30 am at the East Stake Center, 1289 Mt. Putnam Drive, Blackfoot, Idaho. A viewing will be held at 9:30 am. Hazel will be interred at a graveside service in Swan Lake, Idaho.