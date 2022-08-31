Glenna Transtrum Transtrum Glenna Dene Transtrum, 91, of Blackfoot, passed away, September 7, 2021 at Bingham Memorial Hospital from causes due to a massive stroke. Glenna was born April 1,1930 in Moreland, Idaho to David Howell Williams and Norma Jane Grimmett. Glenna grew up in Moreland and attended schools there. When she was in 3rd grade her family moved to Oakland, California. The family returned to Moreland a couple years later where she graduated from Moreland High School in 1948. Glenna married Kenneth Otis Harris on September 30,1950, To this union 3 children were born. He preceded her in death June 24, 2000. On June 18, 1994 she married Wallace Transtrum in Blackfoot, Idaho. In her early years, Glenna worked as a telephone operator and at Sunspice Potatoes. She then worked for the INL for over 20 years, starting as a secretary and retired as a liaison in Public Relations. Glenna was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Relief Society President and was a wonderful teacher in Relief Society and Sunday School. Glenna was also a member of the International Toastmistress association. She was the runner-up winner for best speech in the International Toastmistress Convention. Glenna was renowned for her delicious cooking and obsession for healthy eating and being active. At the age of 89 she was teaching line dancing. She loved to go South with Wally during the winters. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, making one amazing scrapbook for each of her grandchildren upon their high school graduation. Above all being a mother and grandmother was her crowning achievement. Glenna is survived by her husband, Wallace Transtrum of Blackfoot; children, Debra (Roger) Hamilton, Michelle (Brady) Talbot, and Scott Harris all of Blackfoot; 13 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren. With her 2nd marriage, she gained daughter Debra (Hal) Tobin, Idaho Falls and McKay (Cherolyn) Transtrum, Gilbert, AZ and an additional 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter-in-law, Doreene Harris, siblings, Blake Williams, Patricia DeMoss and Janis Hemming, A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.