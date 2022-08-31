Steven Turpin Brett Turpin Steven Brett Turpin of Pocatello, Idaho passed away at his home on March 5, 2022 after a long term illness. Brett was born January 15, 1969 to Steven Lynn and LeeAnn Turpin in Pocatello, Idaho. Brett grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho and attended Groveland Elementary and then Snake River High School. He was very athletic and enjoyed playing baseball throughout his life and played in high school. In his youth he worked on a farm and moved many sprinkler pipe for his uncle Dennis Murdock. He was close in age with his aunt and uncles on the Anderson side of the family and he grew up spending a lot of time with them. Brett was married and they had four children together, that union later ended in divorce. He married Lisa Marie Boyer in Pocatello, Idaho on May 1, 1998 and they had one child together. Brett enjoyed working and drove truck for Matsuura Farms and E&G Contractors. He also worked at Kirkham Auto Parts as a part runner and worked for the City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department. Brett loved guns and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved motorcycles and anything to do with mechanics. He also enjoyed time spent golfing with his dad. Brett was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he held the office of an Elder. Brett is survived by his mother, LeeAnn Turpin; wife, Lisa Turpin; children, Brooke Russell (Terrence Griggs), Ashley Turpin, Steven Rhet (Kiana) Turpin, Amber Turpin, Dylan Ray Turpin (Katelyn Peterson) all of Pocatello, ID; sister, Corine (Larry) Bonn of Pocatello, ID; special aunts and uncles, Jeanne Bales (Jay), Craig (Shawna) & Layne (Susan) Anderson, ZoAnne (Kent) McGarry, Larry (Cherie), Kayleen (Rick), Randy (April) and Kevin (Daurene). Brett was preceded in death by his father, Steven Lynn Turpin and granchild, Zaylee Seidel and Grandparents Ray and Donna Anderson and LaVar and Zola Turpin and cousins Chris Anderson, Mark, Michael and Merilee Murdock. Funeral service will be held at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com