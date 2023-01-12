Myrna Van Orden B. Van Orden Myrna B. Van Orden, 78, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home in Pingree, Idaho. She was born September 19, 1944 to John H. and Dorothy Ellis Beardall in Burton, Madison County, Idaho. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Burton and Rexburg. In 1961, she married Gerald Adermann. They had three children: Brenda, Jerilyn and Aaron. They later divorced. In 1974, Myrna met and married Leslie Van Orden. The family then moved to Pingree, where they have resided since. Two more children were added, Tara and Ty. In addition to keeping the family, she made and kept many friends along the way. She will be sorely missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Merwyn, Galen, Rejean Palmer, Nada Dayton, Darla, and an unnamed baby girl. She is survived by her husband; children Brenda Nielson, Jeri Seratt, Aaron Adermann, Tara (Ryan) Allred and Ty Van Orden; grandchildren Clarissa Nielson, Kennon Nielson, Cassandra (Daniel) Hall, Brandon (Raelynn) Seratt, Macanzie Allred and James Allred, Jessie Adermann; and great grandchildren Niveaha Schmidt, Dominik Hall and Daxtyn Hall. Also surviving is her brother Darwin (Julie) Beardall. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, and all of her siblings except Darwin. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Pingree LDS Church. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
