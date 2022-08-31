Michelle VanOrden Lee VanOrden Michelle Lee VanOrden, 49, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family in Blackfoot, after a valiant battle with cancer. Michelle was born September 3, 1972 in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of John and Chris Grimmett. Michelle spent her lifetime in the Blackfoot area living in Moreland in her youth where she attended elementary school in Moreland and Riverside. She was always very physically active and loved playing sports in high school, especially volleyball and softball. She graduated from Snake River High School with the class of 1990 graduating with honors and received the Presidential Academic Award. She continued her education at Idaho State University where she received her associate degree in computer science. Above all she loved being a mother but when the last of her children started school she returned to ISU where she graduated top of her class with a Bachelors degree as a registered nurse. On July 26, 1990, Michelle married her high school sweetheart Troy B. VanOrden in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity. In her early years she had worked as a substitute teacher. She worked as a nurse for 12 years and in 2016, she began working with the new moms and babies at Portneuf Medical Center. She loved this job where she worked until her medical condition prohibited her from working. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed working with the Young Women and served in Primary. Michelle loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed camping and hiking. She was musically talented and played the piano well by ear. She was known for her kind, selfless service to others and her willingness to do anything for anyone in need. Michelle is survived by her husband of nearly 32 years, Troy VanOrden; her parents, John and Christine Grimmett of Moreland ID; her children, Austin Troy (Elisa Anne) VanOrden of Ammon ID, Ciara Michelle VanOrden, Makenzie Marie VanOrden and Hailee Mae VanOrden, all of Blackfoot; her siblings, DeEtte (Lance) Peterson of Albuquerque NM, Melissa (Darin) Polatis of Thomas ID, Brooke (Dan) Mauger of Wendell ID, Dustin (Bridgette) Grimmett Arab AL, Chance (Rebecca) Grimmett of Victor ID and Colt (Lindsie) Grimmett of Moreland ID; her mother-in-law, Carolyn VanOrden; and her grandson Dax Kiegyn VanOrden. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Eugene VanOrden. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 3rd, 2022 at the Blackfoot Stake Center at 1650 Highland Drive. The family will meet with friends on Thursday evening from 6-8 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot and again on Friday at the Church from 10 - 10:45 am. Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.