Cora Wahl Jones Wahl Jones Cora Wahl Jones is rejoicing in heaven after four years of health struggles, most recently multiple myeloma cancer. Her family also rejoices knowing she is at peace. She passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home in Blackfoot. Cora Synove Wahl, 86 years old, was born as the sixth child in a family of thirteen to Hilmar and Gabrielle Wahl in Scobey, Montana. She spent her childhood years on the Madoc family farm where she attended a country school and later went to high school in Scobey. She married Fred Leibrand and together they raised five daughters whom she loved and adored. Cora married Everette "Buddy" Jones in 1995 and enjoyed many wonderful years working in their business in Salmon, Idaho. They laughed nightly together and made many happy friendships serving their community. Due to her failing health she moved to Blackfoot Idaho where her daughter's family could help with her medical care. Cora lived in several houses in her lifetime which were turned into beautiful homes with her designing and decorating talent. Cora was an exceptional baker, seamstress, immaculate housekeeper and her artistic flair showed through in all her activities. Cora's children and grandchildren always felt her deep, caring love and attention. She had a gift for making anyone she met feel special and she always had time for a visit, along with being a great hostess. Her deep Christian faith guided her through both good and difficult times. Cora is survived by her husband, Everette Jones, sisters, Anna Sherer and Carol Cassidy (Randy Klatt) of Great Falls, MT, brothers, Randy (Peggy) Wahl of Conrad, MT and Larry (Karen) Wahl of Scobey, MT, sisters-in-law Beverly Wahl of Scobey, MT, Loretta Wahl of Great Falls, MT and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her children, Debbie (Jim) Haun of Lockhart, TX, Diana (Brian) Risa of Blackfoot, ID, Darla (Barry) Kottwitz of Colorado Springs, CO, Dorothy (Don) Moss of Bozeman, MT, Danette Leibrand of Salmon, ID and step-son Mark (Beth) Jones of Stevensville, MT, 14 grandchildren and their spouses, several great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents, three infant siblings, Eddie Oscar, Mary Ellen, and Clair Ann and brothers Iver, Hilmar "Butch" and Kaare Wahl, sisters, Edith Simonson, Hilda Leibrand, Lillian Wahl and six infant grandchildren. Memorial services will be announced for Salmon, Idaho in the near future. Burial will take place in the Daniels County Cemetery in Scobey, Montana at a later date. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences to the family can be shared at hawkerfuneralhome.com. Ephesians 2:8-9 "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast."
