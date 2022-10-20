Joy Wanlass Wanlass Obituary Joy Wanlass, 90 Joy was born September 10, 1932 in Shelley Idaho to Clarence and May Butler. She became the oldest sister to her three younger brothers: Lamar, Vernon and Larry. Their family moved to a beautiful ranch (nestled into the Ruby Valley) in Sheridan Montana when she was in the 6th grade. It was here that she grew up riding horses and being a cowgirl with her cousins in Big Sky Country. She loved living there, bring surrounded by family and riding in those beautiful, wide open spaces. Her family moved back to Idaho her junior year of high school where she attended Snake River High school. After one year of living in Pingree Idaho, being so heartsick for Sheridan, she moved back for her senior year. She was so grateful to be back in Montana, where it would always hold a special place in her heart. It was during this time that she stayed with Aunt Susie, Uncle Lloyd, and Cousin Ida to complete her high school education. In 1953, her cousin, Gay, set her up on a blind date with a tall, dark, and handsome Air Force Flight Engineer named Irvin Wanlass. He was home on leave at this time. She said: "I met the love of my life in February of 1953 when he was on furlough for Christmas from the Air Force. We became engaged when he sent my engagement ring to me on Christmas of 1953! We were married May, 1954." Iry and Joy were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Sheri Lynn Wanlass and Susie Annette Wanlass. Mom was so happy and proud to fulfill her role as wife and mother and to be a homemaker, a stay-at-home mom and be there to nurture and care for us. She and dad were so united in her being able to stay home. She always said there was no place she would rather be than taking care of us, dad and her sweet home and no matter what, they would make sure she could. I am forever grateful because I needed her tender loving care so much. She and dad were two peas in a pod from their sweet beginnings all the way until Dad's death in the summer of 2010. They shared 57 special years together and loved and cherished every moment that they spent together. Everyone knew that you would never see one without the other. They were always on their way going and doing. They never lived a dull moment. They were avid snowmobilers, belonged to a snowmobile club for years, and even participated in several snowmobile races throughout the 1970's. And Mom loved to go fast and race around those hills. Everyone knows how much she loved her Yamaha snowmobile! For years she helped dad do whatever was needed in the Blackfoot River Bowmen (which dad was a founding member of). All of Dad's hunting friends loved her as well and wanted her to be a part of whatever activities were going on. She was a real go-getter and a sport about anything and everyone loved that about her. Another fun fact about mom is she won Stampede Rodeo Queen in Blackfoot when she was 19 with her horse Thunder. Mom also took great care in making her house a home. You always felt at ease when you were in Mom and Dad's home. You knew you were safe and secure. Mom kept everything neat and tidy from one end to another, not a pin out of place. She was very big on up-keep and making sure everything was maintained. She even went as far as to hand-wash all of the vents using a washcloth and bucket of warm soapy water at least once a year. She also had a great appreciation for flowers. She tended to and nurtured her flowers every year and was known for her beautiful Wave Petunias. It was always a guarantee that every summer season, her deck would be filled with the most beautiful flowers you could see. Mom was the sweetest, kindest, most patient mother/grandmother/aunt with a huge heart of gold. I was so blessed to have such a loving, caring, compassionate, fun, happy mother. She saw only the good in everybody, no matter who they were or what their past might be. She went out of her way to be a friend to everyone and offer love and support. My life will never be the same without her and I long for the day that I will see both my Mom and Dad again. Dad's family loved, adored and cherished her as well. She was everyone's favorite "Aunt Joy" and all of the neighborhood kids loved her and still remember her love and kindness to them still. She was always and forever (even to this day), looking on the brightest side of things, always telling me "everything will be okay." When your own hope was gone and you felt all alone, she was always there, reaching out to you, to love you and give you the tender loving care you so needed. Her grandchildren loved her so much and each one grew up under her gentle, tender loving care. They recognized her uniqueness and that she was unusually special and cherished her for it. Among many other adventures with Grandma Wanlass, there was a lot of time spent shooting hoops with her and building snowmen in the front yard. She always got down on the floor with them or down in the dirt to play something . Whatever was asked was provided by her and they cherished every moment with her. She has taken care of everyone and everything her entire life from family, to friends, neighbors, to she and dad's beloved Arabian horses, their cats, dogs, chickens, and various other farm critters, seeing them through the last days of their lives and providing them with the best home that they could ever have. She taught me that all life is sacred and to have a deep compassion and reverence for it and show great kindness to the smallest of life forms, to which I am forever grateful. She loved her husband Irvin, her children, grandchildren beyond words, and the many wonderful and cherished friends she has had the privilege of knowing throughout the years. She did everything with warmth, tenderness, and great love. We are bereft, our hearts are broken and we long to see her again. It has often been said that "Joy" was the perfect name for mom, because she was just that, such a joy to all those around her. She was a delight, more precious than rubies, the brightest star. If ever we needed help with anything, the neighborhood and ward would quickly offer to do whatever because, they said, "We all love Joy SO much! She is the sweetest little lady"!! She was a joy in everyone's life that knew her. Joy is survived by her two daughters Sheri and Susie and grandchildren Brock Wanlass, Clarissa Stocking, and Logan Stocking. She was preceded in death by her parents (Clarence and May Butler), her brothers (Lamar, Vernon, and Larry) and her wonderful, loving husband, Iry Wanlass. She's on a wonderful new adventure with dad now. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Grove City Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home.
