Juanita Warden Warden Juanita Warden, 77 of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away at Bingham Memorial Hospital surrounded by her sons on February 2, 2022. Juanita was born September 7, 1944 in Blackfoot, Idaho to John G. and Veda Bruce Hernandez. She went to school in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. Juanita married Norman Lee Warden Jr. and together they had 2 children. They later divorced. Juanita worked for the INL for over 20 years. She was also a 911 dispatcher for Bingham County and worked for Forest Hunter Construction for some time. Juanita enjoyed gardening, traveling and cooking. She loved her family above all and especially her grandchildren. She loved to volunteer and did so for Bingham Memorial Hospital and The Blackfoot Senior Citizen Center. Juanita is survived by her children, Lee (Jessie) Warden, John (Michelle) Warden, Honorary son Gary (Melinda) Bruce, step son Tony (Donna) McLain all of Blackfoot, Idaho, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Veda and her brother Frank Hernandez. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Grove City Cemetery following the service. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com