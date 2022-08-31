Raven Waterhouse Dawn Waterhouse Raven Dawn Waterhouse-Tendore was born on September 14, 1980 to Lisa Tindore-Tacúnan and Ira Waterhouse, Jr. in Pocatello, Idaho. Raven succumbed to injuries sustained during her last job with the Wildland Fire Camp Crew on July 24, 2021 at her home in Fort Hall with her best friend/love of her life, Bryan Plentywounds, by her side. Raven was raised in Gibson by her grandparents, Evelyn Dixey-Surdam and Donald E. Surdam, along with her sister (cousin) RoseMary and her aunt Margaret. Raven attended schools in Blackfoot and Fort Hall. She was a proud member of the JROTC Squad Sergeant, Gun Drill and Cologuard, a cheerleader and even a model. Her talent and ambition were admirable. Raven was incredibly proud of her heritage, and she celebrated her culture and honored her traditions in her daily life. She was determined to discover her family's history and was a self-made genealogist. Raven enjoyed going to powwows, Sundance and any Shoshone-Bannock gatherings. She enjoyed going salmon spearing, hunting and cruising around blasting her music and singing to every song as loud as she could. She loved doing Native crafting and making earrings. She taught her daughter, Dylayna, how to make her style of earrings. Nothing brought Raven more joy in her heart than visiting with her family and friends, talking for hours and hours and laughing the day and night away. When she was 18, Raven met Wilson March and from their love, five (5) children were born: Marrissa, Dylayna, Alexander, Sadie and Selena March. They parted ways but remained on friendly terms. In 2015, Raven met her best friend and husband Bryan Plentywounds and they have been together ever since. Raven was skilled in many aspects, she held many positions from cashier to working at the Powwow Fireworks stand, to her favorite job which was being a part of the Wild Land Camp Crew. She was the BOSS. She was in this position at the time of her passing. Raven will be greatly missed by everyone her knew her and she loved everyone and helped them with whatever they needed at the drop of a hat. Her infectious laughter and her incredible humor were matched only by the warmth of her beautiful heart. Her generosity and her beautiful spirit will live on through all who loved her. Nothing in the world matched her love for her five children. They were her absolute pride and joy, and we see her in them every single day. Raven is survived by her children, Marrissa, Dylayna, Alexander, Sadie and Selena; her husband, Bryan Plentywounds; her mother, Lisa Tacúnan; her siblings, Lacey Oblea, Winter (Abe) Tindore, Aaron (Jammie) Waterhouse, Maegan Waterhouse, Dartanyon Whitebear and the sister (cousin) she was raised with RoseMary (Juan) Orozco and her aunt Margaret Rojo-Alvarez. As we are a close family, all of her first-cousins are here siblings, and they are listed also: Chasity, Evelyn, Cass, Michael, Thomas, Anthony, Victoria, Ramona, Travis, Ileana, Ethan, Elliot, Fawn, Dylan, Storm, Eleanor (Shanae), and Maria along with many Auntie-Moms, Aunties, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces (who were all like her daughters) and Nephews (who were all like her sons) and too many grandkids for being as young as she was. She was preceded in death by her Auntie-Mom, Stacey Tindore, her father, Ira Waterhouse, Jr., nephew-son Sayveen Tay Tindore, niece Keniliah Tindore; maternal Grandparents: Donald E. Surdam, Evelyn Dixey-Surdam, Alan Richard Tindore, Sr.; parental Grandparents: Alfreda and Ira Waterhouse, Sr. and her Tzos Edison Dixey and Florence (Kate) Osborne, Andrew Punkin and his wife. She was also a descendant of R.W. Dixey, as well as Sacajawea. Raven will be taken out to her Auntie-Mom's house, the Margaret-Rojo Alvarez residence on 2nd Avenue and B Street in Fort Hall, Idaho on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. for viewing. An evening service will be held at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. After her service, she will be taken back to her Baha's house until her burial. Burial services will be on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar's Cemetery in Fort Hall ID.