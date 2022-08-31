Shirley Wells Ann Wells Shirley Ann Zilles Wells, 74, of Blackfoot, passed away surrounded by her loved ones at Bingham Memorial Hospital on June 6th, 2022. She battled an unknown disease for over two years resulting in the loss of motion in her right arm along with severe and chronic pain. Her daughter Tausha made a valiant effort, sacrificing time and giving constant care to relieve her mother's pain. She left no stone unturned. Ann was born March 30, 1948 in Logan, Utah to Wilhelm F. Zilles and Ida Mae Duce Zilles. She was the youngest of four daughters and was very much a daddy's girl. She spent countless hours working on the family farm thinning sugar beets and tending to dairy cows. Ann lived in Young Ward until she was 10 years old. She attended Honeyville Grade School, Bear River Junior High, and graduated from Bear River High School where she participated in dancing and baton twirling. After high school, Ann attended beauty school in Brigham City. She married E. Mark Wells on December 15, 1967 in Deweyville, Utah. They started their farming life together with farms in both Utah and Idaho. In 1974, they welcomed their first daughter, Tausha. Their second daughter, Chandis, arrived in 1978 and in 1980, they had a son, Jeremy. In 1987, they settled in Blackfoot. She was a doting mother determined to give her children opportunities she hadn't had. She was a dedicated football mom that never missed a game. Ann was exceptionally talented at crocheting. She made hundreds of baby blankets that all of her grandchildren and great grandchild have enjoyed. Ann loved being a grandma. She would drop anything to come help with the grandkids when needed or to support them in various activities. Ann enjoyed working on the family farms, Paradise and Grave's Creek, alongside her husband and children. She was a hard worker and was always willing to help others in any way she could. Even with the use of only one arm, she continued to chop thistles, drag posts up the hill, and operate farm equipment. Ann especially enjoyed the wildlife at the farm. Any time she saw a moose, she'd grin from ear to ear. She organized and enjoyed many family hotdog roasts. The hills of Blackfoot have lost their "Annie". We all "love ya bunches" and will miss you dearly! Ann is survived by her husband, E. Mark Wells of Blackfoot; daughter, Tausha (Bill) Wolfley of Blackfoot; son, Jeremy (Jennifer) Wells of Rigby; sister, Joy Jung of Farmington, UT; sister, Linda (Porter) Heusser of Kaysville, UT; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Chandis Wells Lindsay; granddaughter, Zoe Naomi Wolfley; parents, Wilhelm F. Zilles and Ida Mae Duce Zilles; sister, Ida Marie Zilles Anderson. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12:00pm at the Deweyville Cemetery in Utah.