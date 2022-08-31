Lou Wetherbee Wetherbee Lou Wetherbee passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021. Lou was born in Twin Falls Idaho, October 20, 1934, to Jake and Katherine Pope. After graduating high school in Twin Falls Lou moved to Boise to continue her education. While there she met her love of her life and married Bob in Twin Falls, August 2, 1953. They were married for 62 wonderful years. They spent several years helping her parents with the Spur Rowel Rodeo Co. including rounding up wild horses in Nevada. Lou worked with her mom on the business side of the rodeo including timing events. She and Bob were deeply involved in the Firth Little Buckaroo rodeo for many years and she served as a "timer" while Bob was an "announcer". Lou loved all of her children and made sure to be there for all of their activities and life events and was a very devoted grandma. She willingly and lovingly made sure all of the grandkids got to have special time with her. As the grandkids grew so did her devotion. She rarely missed any event for any of the grandkids. She became involved in the FFA and traveling with them to their national conventions. She attended all their events regarding of weather (hot or freezing cold) or length of the event. She loved cooking and entertaining but especially loved when all of the family could be together. Her pre-Thanksgiving meal got so large (32+) it outgrew her living room (s) and was moved to the church social hall. Her first job was sitting beside a radiologist and taking his dictation in short hand! She continued in the medical field working at Blackfoot Medical Clinic, Bingham Memorial Hospital, EIRMC and eventually landed her "dream job and employers", Dr. James L. Richards and Dr. Stephen Carter. Setting up his first office was a challenge and learning experience for both of them. Lou always accepted a challenge, rose up and exceeded in everything she did all the while taking care of those around her. She worked for Drs. Carter and Richards from 1979 until her "retirement" in 1998. We all know Lou never really "retired" from anything she just changed paths and continued to excel. Lou continued her education, thanks to the support and encouragement of her physicians. She studied and became a Certified Medical Assistant. She helped to create a Local Chapter and Idaho State Organization for Medical Assistants. She worked diligently to help others to become Certified. She held offices at the local and state levels and then moved on to conquer the national organization (American Association of Medical Assistants). She served as a trustee, secretary, president-elect and was installed as President in 2003 in Portland Oregon with all her family and Dr. Carter (Lorraine) & Dr. Richards (Kris) proudly attending. After fulfilling her obligations as President, she became a surveyor for medical assisting schools. Lou received the honors of Life Time Membership in both the AAMA & the Idaho State Chapter of CMAs. Once Lou "retired" she needed new pursuits so the next logical step was Red Hats. She became the Queen Mother of the Red-Hot Taters. She arranged monthly meetings, outings and service projects for local charities. She was very involved in her church, Bethel Lutheran. She served on the church council, attended synod as a delegate and served as Chair of the Worship and Service committee and President of WELCA. She chaired many a Harvest Bazaar, pie bake and Teacher appreciation breakfasts. Lou and Bob loved life and all that it had to offer. They spent their "free" time pursuing activities such as competitive square dancing, rodeoing, horseback riding, playing pinochle and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed skiing and golf & fishing. They loved camping and after "retirement" moved their 5th wheel to Mackay (on the golf course). Most days began with "what do you want to do first? Fish or golf?". Lou and Bob made a trip to the Holy Lands and Egypt and they visited every state in the US except Hawaii. In 2010 Lou and Bob went to Germany on a River boat trip cruise starting in Budapest on the Danube and Maine Rivers and traveled to the Passion Play in Oberammergau. As Bob's health declined and needed more assistance, they moved to Morningside in Idaho Falls. Bob passed away, with Lou by his side, on March 16, 2017. Lou never recovered from losing Bob and her general health began its decline. She moved to an assisted living facility in Boise in 2018. She continued to decline and after a valiant struggle she finally retired. Lou was preceded in death by her parents (Jake and Katherine Pope), brother (Ron Pope), daughter in law (Claudia Cook) and the love of her life, Bob. She is survived by many who love her including her children, Tim and Wendy Wetherbee, Cheri and Bob White, Jerry Cook (Claudia) and Rob Wetherbee. Her 10 grandkids: Kendra, TJ, Katie, Shawn, Patrick, Bobby, Tyson, Krista, Cindy and Lexie, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Church, 413 N Main Street in Firth. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at the church. Lou will join Bob at the Riverview Cemetery in Firth, Idaho. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Bethel Lutheran Memorial Fund ATTN: Ruthie Brower PO Box 176 Firth ID 83236. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.