Elzo White Charles White Elzo Charles White, Jr., 79, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away May 23, 2022 at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Elzo was born in Hawthorne, California to Elzo Charles White, Sr. and Violet Wiseman White. Soon after his birth, they returned to Basalt, Idaho where his brother and sister joined the family. Elzo attended primary and secondary school in Firth, Idaho where he graduated in 1961. He participated in student council, football, basketball, and track and even held a Firth track school record until a few years ago. Elzo knew he wanted to be an educator in the 8th grade, after observing three of his outstanding junior high teachers. That desire shaped the rest of Elzo's life. After graduating from Firth High School, Elzo attended Idaho State University and graduated with a degree in Government and Business. His first teaching job was in Afton, Wyoming. He continued his education at Utah State University with a Master's Degree in School Administration. He attended one year of graduate school at the University of Idaho. He later returned to Idaho State University to earn his Ed Specialist Degree. He married Renee' Williams in August of 1966. She also attended Firth High School her senior year and was studying Education at college. They took a job in Shelley for five years where Elzo taught government and business and coached football and wrestling for three years. During the fourth and fifth year, he was the principal at Shelley Junior High. Renee' was an elementary and special education teacher in Firth, during this time. Elzo's first job as a Superintendent, along with being the Principal, was at Dubois, Idaho. He later became the Superintendent of North Gem, and his family lived there for 15 years. Renee' worked as a school librarian during some of these years. In 1989. Elzo and Renee' made the move to Snake River, where he served as Superintendent for 12 years, until he retired in 2001 and she worked at the Community Library at the Snake River High School. During his administration, Elzo had the opportunity to work with many great people who share a love of education which included teachers, administrators, and school board members. With the support of the community, many improvements were made to Snake River during his administration, which included many remodels and improvements to schools within the Snake River District. Specifically, the completion of the beautiful auditorium in the High School, which today hosts many high school and community events. Also, the bleachers at the football stadium which allow many fans to gather at football games including the visitor's section. It was important to Elzo that the visitors section have good seating too as when he traveled to other schools, there was either never enough seating or you could not see the game very well. In the words of their grandson, leave it to grandpa to make sure things are fair even for the other team. In 1990. Elzo encouraged the formation of the Snake River Education Foundation. Elzo's career spanned 45 years with service in five different school districts as well as, ISU and BYU-Idaho. 29 of those years, he was a school superintendent. Elzo and Renee' have three children: Nikki, who is married to Blaine Ripplinger, and they reside in Driggs; Christian, who is married to Jennifer White, and they reside in Snake River; and Kortny Arbon, who resides in Firth. Elzo and Renee' have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Elzo is survived by his wife, Renee' of 56 years; Children, Nikki (Blaine), Christian (Jennifer), and Kortny; Grandchildren, Heather (Brandon Pilcher), Derek Ripplinger, Nikole (Ammon) Williams, Elizabeth Ripplinger, Carl Elzo Ripplinger, Caden (Lindsey) White, Jace (Kesley) White, Maecie White, and Kutter Arbon; and Great-Grandchildren: Ethan Pilcher, Adalyn Pilcher, Tyler Ripplinger, Ryker Ripplinger, and Brooks White; and Siblings, Gary White and Connie (Derryl) Mitchell. Elzo is preceded in death by his parents and niece, Suzette White.