Brenda Williams McNair Williams Brenda McNair Williams passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 in Tacoma, Washington, surrounded by her loving family. She was 72 years old. Brenda exemplified grace, kindness, and optimism, and remained a faithful Christian her entire life. Brenda was born on December 11, 1949, in Pocatello, Idaho, the youngest child of Milt and Ada McNair. She graduated from Snake River High School in 1967, and attended Rick's College in Rexburg, Idaho from 1968 to 1969. Brenda had two beloved daughters, Holly - 1972, and Amy - 1976, with Jim Warren of Spokane, Washington. In 1987, she married Ron Williams, and was with him until his passing in 2020. Ron's daughters, Becky, Sarah, and Ronnie his, were also beloved by Brenda. Brenda was a wonderful and loving grandmother to Kira (Holly), DeAnna (Becky), Natasha (Ronnie), Lilly (Mitch), Tessa (Mitch), and Colt (Mitch). At the time of her passing she was a soon-to-be great-grandmother to Josie (Kira). Brenda worked for many years in the Bakery Department at Albertson's in Boise, as well as at Yoke's Grocery Store in the Tri-Cities. She was a hard-worker with an easy smile, and gentle kind, spirit. She loved animals, especially dogs, and was an excellent cook. Brenda attended (church), where she developed many lifelong friendships. She will be remembered for her loving nature and big heart. Remaining to cherish Brenda's memory is daughters, Holly Hensley (Mitch), Amy Lee (Jeff), Rebecca Williams, Sara Williams, Ronnie Williams. Grandchildren: DeAnna Williams, Kira Hansen (Colt), Lily Hensley, Tessa Hensley, Natasha Williams and Colton Hensley. Brothers: Rex McNair, (Elaine), Blaine Swallow. Sister Phyllis Wright (Rich), Dan McNair (Deana), Julie Thornton (Brad), Angela McCandless (Jay), and many dear nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, and community members. Preceding Brenda in death are her husband, Ron Williams; parents, Milton and Ada McNair, and two sisters Valene Taylor (Bob) and Linda Mayer (Randy).. Viewing will start at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 with Funeral Service at 11:00 am at the Bickleton Evangelical Community Church located at 212 So Monroe Street, Bickleton, WA. Burial will follow at the Bickleton I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Brenda's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.