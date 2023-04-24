Geraldine Williams "Jerry" Williams Geraldine "Jerry" Williams, 88 year old Blackfoot area resident, died Thursday, April 20, 2023 at her home following a brief illness.
She was born June 4, 1934, in Pocatello, Idaho, the daughter of Girard C. Cutler and Lucille Z. Blackburn Cutler.
Jerry was educated in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1952. Other than a few years in Cheyenne, WY., she has lived her life in Blackfoot.
She married Gary Hendricks and to this union were born six children. They later divorced and she married Howard Williams in 1981. Howard preceded her in death.
She had worked as a waitress, a cook for the school district, as a clerk for the Fort Hall Trading Post and as a commissioner for the Fort Hall Casino.
Jerry loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed the casino. She also collected plates and dolls and could make a sailor blush with her stories she told. She loved being with her family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children, Terry (Tammy) Hendricks, Glens Ferry, ID, Blake (Jodie) Hendricks, Florence, AZ, RaeAnn (Ron) Brown, Blackfoot, ID, Darryl Hendricks, Fort Hall, ID, daughter in law Linda Cutler, Blackfoot, ID, son in law Scott Harris, Blackfoot, ID, a niece, Gwen Cutler who was raised as a daughter, step daughters, Linda Williams and Lori Gardner, both of Twin Falls, ID, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings Rick Cutler and Donna Small, both of Blackfoot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Howard Williams, son Bruce Cutler and daughter Dorene Harris, granddaughter Chanda Brown and sister Glenda Porter.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1PM Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot at 1 Willow Drive. The family will meet with friends on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot Idaho.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the ICU unit of Bingham Memorial Hospital as well as Enhabit Home Health and Hospice. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
