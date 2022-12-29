Peter Williams, Jr J. Williams, Jr Peter J. Williams, Jr. was born in Wapello, Idaho on February 21, 1931, to Peter J. Williams, Sr. and Mary Archibald Williams. He was the youngest of the combination family with 8 half-sisters and one-half brother from his widowed father and a half-brother from his widowed mother, and one full older sister. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Blackfoot High School at age 17 in 1948. He went to one year of college at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho before returning to Blackfoot and marrying Carol Going in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 22, 1950. They were together through thick and thin for over 68 years. The family started in Blackfoot, Idaho, leaving for Fort Bliss Texas for military service and then returning to Blackfoot. They spent a few years in Burley, Idaho then he was transferred to Boise in December of 1970, where he lived the rest of his life in the home where they raised 5 boys, served in the church, and supported the community. Dad started his post military employment with American Potato in Blackfoot. He was then with Ore-Ida Foods for over 20 years in the Burley plant for 3 years and the rest with corporate in Boise. He finished his work years with Fred S. James. He remained in the U. S. Army reserves and retired with over 20 years of service. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including Bishop of the Boise 19th Ward, in the Stake Presidency of the Boise North Stake, and in the Boise Temple as a Counselor and later President of the Boise Temple. His happiest days were the time spent in the Temple with mom. He was endeared and loved by those he served with and presided over. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Going Williams, and his son James Kurt Williams. Peter is survived by his four remaining sons and five daughters in law: Bradley (Carolyn), (Tammi), Bruce (Suzie), Mark (Jill), Todd (Echo). He has 23 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Goddard Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8620 W Goddard Rd in Boise. A viewing will be held from 5-7pm, Friday, January 6 at the Goddard Chapel and again from 10-10:45am Saturday, prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300 In Lieu of Flowers Pete and the family would have you donate to MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) at Move over MSA, 12847 Silverbrook Ct. Boise, Idaho 83713 or to the VA Wreath Program at wreathsacrossamerica.org.
