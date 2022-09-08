Keith Willyerd Douglas Willyerd Keith Douglas Willyerd passed away September 6, 2022, from complications of a stroke at the age of 80. Keith was born June 25, 1942, in St. Anthony, Fremont County, Idaho. He was the youngest child of Virgel LeRoy Willyerd and Beulah Marie Douglas Willyerd. He has one older brother Robert and two older sisters, Norma and Carole. Keith grew up on a farm in Wilford, Idaho. He attended a three-room schoolhouse in his elementary years. Keith was active in 4-H, enjoying learning about animals, and later participated in FFA. He loved showing his cows at state and local fairs. He graduated in 1960 from South Fremont High School, where he played football all four years. Influenced by his brother, Robert, during his senior year in high school, Keith signed up for the Idaho Army National Guard. He served in the Idaho Army National Guard and then the Utah Army Reserve until February 1968. Later he served in the Idaho Army National Guard. His service was for a total of 29 years. He was a member of the American Legion. Keith was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served a mission in the Eastern States Mission, serving in New Jersey and New York from 1962-1964. He served in many church callings. Keith attended Ricks College, where he met the love of his life, Bessie Lou Kearsley, in a religion class. They were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple on June 11, 1965. To this union were born the following children, Douglas Leroy, Sharlyn, Brian Eric, Jennifer, Rebecca, and Katherine. He graduated from Ricks College in 1966. Keith graduated from Brigham Young University Provo in 1968 with an Education degree. He taught middle school in Federal Way, Washington, for two years, then moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, where he taught for 32 years. Keith taught at Blackfoot Junior High School and Mountain View Middle School, teaching the subjects of metals, woodworking, bicycle repair, and small engine repair. He also was a Driver's Education instructor. He retired in 2003. Keith was active in scouting for the majority of his life. He received his Eagle award in 1956. Keith also earned his Silver and Silver Beaver awards. He was a Scout Master for many boys, a Scout Leader for the 11-year-old scouts, a Webelos leader, and a Wolf Leader. He influenced, for the good, many people through scouting and his teaching career. Later in life, Keith and Bessie served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The first mission was at the Visitor Center at the Idaho Falls Temple. The second mission was in the New York Rochester Mission, assigned to the historical sites in Palmyra, New York, and Fayette, New York. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Beulah Willyerd, his sister Norma Johnston and son Brian Eric Willyerd. Surviving Keith is his wife, Bessie Lou, and his son Douglas (Katherine C.) Willyerd, his daughters Sharlyn (Blake) Bullock, Jennifer (Lance) Hone, Rebecca Foote, Katherine (Joseph) Flores, 20 grandchildren, four grandchildren-in-law, six great-grandchildren, brother Robert (Verda) Willyerd, and sister Carole (Floyd) Burnett. We want to thank all the wonderful staff at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Aspen Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care of Keith and his family during his last moments. Keith is very much loved and will be greatly missed by all his family. His loss will be a void that will never fill until we meet again. We love you Keith, Dad, Grandpa! There will be a viewing Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Hawker Funeral Home on 132 South Shilling Ave, Blackfoot, Idaho. The Funeral will be Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11 am, with viewing prior from 10-11 am at the LDS church on 660 Teton Road, Blackfoot, Idaho.