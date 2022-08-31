John Wilson Allen Wilson John Allen Wilson, 68, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his home in Blackfoot. John was born November 15, 1953 in Burley, Idaho, to Calvin Eugene Wilson and Blanche Alice Reed. John spent most of his life in Blackfoot. He received his education in Burley, Pocatello and Blackfoot. After high school, he joined the US Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis. He was medically discharged and came back to Blackfoot. He married Norma M. McLaws in 1970; they later divorced. John worked as a miner and mechanic for Simplot at the Gay mine He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was always tinkering with vehicles. He loved being with his grandchildren. John is survived by his daughter, Tina Wilson of Blackfoot; his siblings Joy Mayor of Aberdeen, Calvin Wilson of Nampa, Jay (Charolet) Wilson of Pocatello and Jose Elguezabal of Aberdeen; his brother-in-law, Owen Young of Pingree; and his grandchildren RJ Hull and Charlie Mercer of Blackfoot. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Brenda Young; and his grandson, James Hittle. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.