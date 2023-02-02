Ranae Windley Hall Windley Our beautiful, kind, loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Ranae Hall Windley, 91, of Lindon UT passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 31, 2023. She was born in Thomas, Idaho on February 15, 1931. Ranae was the oldest of six children born to Cume Joshua Hall and Phyllis Valine Hall. Ranae graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1949 where she was active in the "Big Sisters", choir, and numerous other organizations. She took part in the senior play and sang the lead in the high school operetta, The Pirates of Penzance. While employed as a receptionist for Dr. Merrill Packer in Blackfoot, Idaho she met the love of her life, Rolla John Windley. They married on May 7, 1951, in Blackfoot. They were sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on May 28, 1952. They were together for almost 60 years until Rolla's passing on March 11, 2011. Ranae's happiest years were spent raising her four children. Her life-long wish was to raise a family in a loving home. She was patient and kind and she loved to teach by example. Ranae brought out the best in all those around her. She encouraged people's passions and their natural curiosity by genuinely pursuing their interests alongside them. Her many talents included her pure and joyful love of singing, crocheting, gardening, reading, baking, and playing games, especially Yahtzee with her son Scott, every day, over Zoom. She generously shared her talents with all those she loved. She sang with a sextet at hundreds of weddings and knitted countless baby blankets for friends and family over the years. Ranae was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She faithfully served in many callings in Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. Her favorite callings involved music. She was loved by many people in her ward. She wrote faithfully to hundreds of missionaries between the years 2006-2021. Ranae is survived by her four children Phillip (Lynne) Windley of Lindon, Utah; Carol (Russ) Martin of Absarokee, Montana; Sheila Staley of Herriman, Utah; and Scott (Susan) Windley of Alexandria, Virginia, as well as 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers Berlin (Marliss) Hall and Delwin (LaWana) Hall, and two sisters, Pat (Mike) Burke, and Susan (Duke) Hill. Her husband, parents, one sister, and one grandson preceded her in death. Ranae's warmth and unconditional love will be greatly missed by her friends and family, along with her sweet smile. She was a shining light in the lives of all who knew her. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Lindon 4th Ward Chapel, 731 East Center Street, Lindon, Utah with a viewing preceding the services from 9:00-10:45 am. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery under the direction of Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.