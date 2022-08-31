Barbara Wiser Wiser Barbara Ann Wiser, 77, of Blackfoot, passed away, August 13, 2021 at her home following a lengthly illness. Barbara was born January 30, 1944 in Rexburg, Idaho to Russell Taylor and Mona Katherine Bailey. Barbara's younger years were spent between Rexburg, Idaho and Fallon, Nevada finally settling in Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1962. On February 20, 1965 she married her high school sweetheart, Dean Scott Wiser in the Idaho Falls Temple. Dean preceded her in death on October 2, 1999. Barbara worked for the City of Blackfoot for over 40 years and for short time she served as City Clerk. Barbara then "retired" which didn't really last as she continued to help part-time for several years. Barbara was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She faithfully served in many leadership callings and enjoyed ministering to families. She loved her Savior Jesus Christ and loved to serve. Barbara was a member of the Zontas. Barbara enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and riding the Goldwing with Dean, riding 4-wheelers, camping with family, and playing cards with anyone willing to be beat. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and going to family reunions. Barbara is survived by her children, Shane (Laura) Wiser of Blackfoot, Shawna (Shannon) Helm of Pocatello, and Deana (Michael) Archibald of Wewahitchka, FL; brother, Dale Taylor of Spokane, WA; 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers LaVar and Bert, and husband, Dean Wiser. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Riverside 1st ward LDS Church building. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.