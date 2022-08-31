Tayler Witt Christiansen Witt Tayler Christiansen Witt, 19, of Shelley, passed away October 27, 2021 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Tayler was born July 27, 2002, in Pocatello, ID. The oldest of three children, Tayler was a wonderful big sister to her younger brothers, Blake Christiansen-Swingle, and Merrick Christiansen. Tayler was an ideal student, embracing learning. She was filled with curiosity and had the determination to achieve the answers she sought. During her school years, Tayler pursued her many interests including music and art of every kind. Tayler attended Junior High School at ISTCS, in Blackfoot, ID, where she fell in love with the Science Bowl program. The family moved to Shelley, Idaho in 2016. Tayler enjoyed a very full high school career. While enrolled in Shelley High School, she earned several college credits as well as her CNA certification. For her Senior project, Tayler started a color guard team for Shelley High School's marching band. In coordination with her cherished advisors, she conducted try-outs, designed flags and costumes, and even helped choreograph the team's routines. Before Tayler's 2020 graduation from Shelley High School, with its' festivities highly influenced by the Covid-19 restrictions, Tayler qualified to attend Nationals in Anchorage, Alaska, alongside her Academic Decathlon team. Nationals were cancelled due to the pandemic, none the less, Tayler was proud to be a part of this achievement with her beloved team. Following high school Tayler enrolled in CEI to continue her education, pursuing her path towards a career in healthcare. In a beautiful, intimate setting, Tayler married Kaldon Witt, her high school sweetheart, December 12, 2020. Through introductions freshman year of high school, they quickly became friends. Their friendship continually grew and deepened into an enduring love, filled with experiences and growth beyond their years. Tayler had incredible work ethic. Graduating from being her mom's sous chef at home, she found ways to make meaningful changes in people's lives even while cleaning homes and working at her local Burger King. Tayler's true calling was in health care, where she was able to make even more contributions to others. She worked as a CNA for the Gables of Idaho Falls as well as at the Gables of Shelley. She was currently working as a CNA at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in the float pool where she was able to work every floor. Tayler loved the experiences and knowledge she gained there. Tayler's love for life was second only to her love for those in her life. To know her was to feel true acceptance and love. She strived to improve the lives of all she encountered. Her love lives in all that she touched. There was never something so small that she would not see it as precious and nothing so big that she would not find a way to achieve it. Even in her final wishes she made sure to change the world with her love and generosity. Tayler is survived by her husband, Kaldon Witt, of Shelley,ID; parents, Jeremy Swingle, of Clifton, CO and Debbie & Michael Wheelock of Shelley, ID; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Josh and Tringle Witt, of Shelley, ID; brothers, Blake Christiansen-Swingle and Merrick Christiansen; and stepsisters, Courtney (Kris) Evans and Kristen Wheelock. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends and relatives for one hour prior to the service. Those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences and memories may be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.