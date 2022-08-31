Marjorie Wixom Stott Wixom Obituary Marjorie Stott Wixom, 96 Marjorie Stott Wixom was a caring and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She passed away at age 96 on April 24, 2022. Marjorie was born on September 11, 1925 to Asael and Hazel Barnhart Stott, at Felt, Idaho. In 1934 the family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho. She graduated from Blackfoot High School where she met her future husband, Cecil Wixom. Together they raised two sons and one daughter. During her life span Marjorie enjoyed many facets of life. She enjoyed roller skating and dancing, golfing and bowling, knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed trips, family gatherings at Island Park or the cabin in the mountains of Cascade, Idaho. Gathering with family for holidays and birthdays and family reunions were always a priority in her life. Involvement in community service was something she enjoyed. She looked forward to helping with blood drives, elections and at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. She was a long time member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was always grateful for her pioneer heritage and love for our country. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Asael and Hazel Stott; husband, Cecil Wixom; sister, Peggy Seamons. She is survived by her son, David (Debby) Wixom; daughter, JoAnn (Jerry) Christensen; son, Brian (Peggy) Wixom; brother, Don (Pat) Stott, 3 sisters, Genevieve (Jack) Thomas, Mary (Neil) Miller, Polly Fresh and sister in-law, Vestle Wixom. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Groveland LDS Church. The family will meet with friends for a viewing on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. Interment will be at the Groveland Cemetery after the funeral services. Condolences can be shared with the family at hawkerfuneralhome.com