Whitney Wolfley-Hillier Wolfley-Hillier Whitney Gale Wolfley-Hillier, 35, of Montpelier, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2021, at her home. Whitney was born on November 8, 1986, in Idaho Falls to Kari Van Orden of Blackfoot and Gale R. Longhurst of Idaho Falls. Lindsey Longhurst, of Blackfoot, was her one and only sister and her best friend. Whitney grew up in Blackfoot, attending school there and graduating from Blackfoot High School in 2005. She was married to Tyler Moser and to that union came her first daughter, Kaedance Kae. Whitney married Christopher Wolfley and to that union was born Khloee Gale and Trayden Christopher. Whitney moved to Nampa in 2009, and started going to Nampa Cosmetology School. She always had a passion for hair, and she graduated with flying colors!. After graduation, she moved back to Blackfoot and continued working as a hair dresser. Whitney and her family moved to Gackle, North Dakota, where she then started working for the United States Postal Service. Whitney married Davin Hillier in December of 2020. They made their home in Montpelier, Idaho. She is survived by her parents, Mike and Kari Van Orden, and Gale R. Longhurst; her children Kaedance, Khloee, and Trayden; her sister Lindsey Longhurst; and her grandmother Verda Longhurst. She was preceded in death by her grandparents John (Jack) Wood, Margaret G Wood, and Robert (Bob) Longhurst. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Grant Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.