DeVon Woodland Woodland DeVon Rollison Woodland, age 92, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed peacefully in his home on September 23, 2021. DeVon was born the sixth of seven children on August 10, 1929, in Blackfoot, Idaho to Leo Morrison Woodland and Florence Louise Rollison. DeVon grew up on a farm just outside of Blackfoot and attended 1st grade at the Wicks School House. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1947. Because of responsibilities on the farm, he had little time for extra activities but excelled in boxing. DeVon was later called and faithfully served in the Southern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Following his mission, he enlisted to serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict and was stationed at Fort Ord, California, where he met his sweetheart, Leona Dean Duncan. On November 10, 1954, they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. DeVon and Dean began farming at the family homestead on Rich Lane where,together, they nurtured a family of nine children. He was a wise and beloved father and successful businessman. DeVon was also a dedicated and passionate advocate for family farmers. He had a 23-year career with the National Farmers Organization that took him to places throughout the United States and around the world. DeVon had many leadership opportunities including bishop at the age of 27, as well as high councilman and a wonderful youth instructor. He and his wife, Dean, later served a senior mission together. The mission was a rewarding time in which he learned to deeply love and serve the people of Cambodia. DeVon continued to teach and share the gospel throughout his life. DeVon is survived by his wife, Leona Dean Duncan, of Blackfoot, ID; their children: Charlene (Alan) Conilogue of Buhl, ID, Calvin Duncan Woodland of Boise, ID, Russell Duncan Woodland of Benicia, CA, Janiel Woodland of Logan, UT, Tamara (Steven) Cobbley of Blackfoot, ID, Dianne (Marty) Mickelson of Lewiston, UT, Gale Duncan (Nicole) Woodland of Sandy, UT, and Ryan Duncan (LaBretta) Woodland of Blackfoot, ID; grandchildren including greats and great-greats numbering 94; a brother, Fred Woodland, and a sister, Oma Jones. DeVon was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Glenn Duncan Woodland and Wesley Duncan Woodland; granddaughter: Jessie-Gene Woodland; and siblings: Elda Jolley, Velma Hampton, Georgia Friedel, andElmo Woodland.