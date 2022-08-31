Evelyn Woods Delayne Woods Evelyn Delayne Woods Evelyn Delayne Woods (June 27,1936- January 4, 2022) was born in Logan, Utah to Franklin Dee and Evelyn Louise Monson. She lived in Burley, Idaho and Arco, Idaho with her family. She then moved to Blackfoot with her children. She worked in Blackfoot at the Cathay Cafe for Bill Hong who was a life-long friend. She loved working at the cafe because of all of the people she was able to meet and talk to. Delayne also worked for Westinghouse. Delayne married her sweetheart Ronald Edward Woods on February 14, 1976 and they were together until his passing. She enjoyed playing the piano whenever she was at her parents' house. No matter what was going on in her life, Delayne was supportive of those in need. Her house was always full of people with her, asking them what she could do to help. Delayne is survived by her brothers Franklin Dee Monson, Roy Pugsley Monson, and Roland Kay Monson; her sons Robert Blaine Cummins and Virgil Franklin Cummins, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Edward Woods, her brother Richard Pugsley Monson, and her children Kristy Delayne Cummins, Stephen Charles Cummins, and George Lee Capson (Little Lee). A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 13th at 11 am. It will take place at Grove City Cemetery (1 Willow Dr.) in Blackfoot, Idaho. Friends and family are welcome!