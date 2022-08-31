Dorothy Wray "Jeannie" Wray Dorothy "Jeannie" Wray, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away April 4, 2022 at Portneuf Medical Center. Jeannie was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho April 26, 1946, the daughter of Dorothy Vidella Jolley and Derrell Arthur Gneiting. Jeannie grew up in Groveland, Idaho and attended school there and later moved to Moreland and attended Jr. High and High School at Snake River, graduating in 1964. She went to Los Angeles where she enrolled in acting school. Following her time in LA she went on to attend Ricks College in Rexburg where she and Rodger Wray were engaged. Jeannie married Rodger Hyrum Wray on December 18, 1965 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised six children; Becky, David, Angie, James, Rachel and Michael. She owned Jeannie's Custom Interiors making custom drapes. Jeannie returned to college at ISU later in life graduating in 1989 in elementary and special education. Jeannie loved teaching and became a teacher for the Blackfoot School District in 1989. She taught at Mountain View Middle School, Blackfoot Sixth Grade Center. Following her mission she returned to teaching at the Lillian Vallely school for 3 years. She loved teaching and especially loved the annual trip to McCall, Idaho with her fellow educators. Jeannie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and her husband Rodger served a church education mission together to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 2009. She served faithfully in any calling she was asked to do. She and Rodger also spent time serving in the Idaho Falls, Idaho and Saint George, Utah Temples. People will miss her great bulletins that she made for the ward in her current calling. Jeannie was referred to by her grandkids as "Techno-Grandma" because she understood and excelled at electronics. She collected baseball cards, played softball, loves 4-wheeling and razor rides and most importantly loved making fun memories with her family and making memories with her grandchildren. She was always looking for opportunities to teach her grandkids. Jeannie is survived by her loving husband, Rodger Wray of Moreland, ID; children, Becky (Tracy) Hawker of Blackfoot, ID, David (Tracey) Wray of Enoch, UT, Angie (Cory) Ihler of Malad, ID, James Wray of Groveland, ID, Rachel (Greg) Curzon of Blackfoot, ID and Michael (Aimee) Wray of Ammon, ID; two brothers Joe (Carol) Gneiting, Logan, UT, Michael Gneiting, Sunriver, MT, one sister Tamara (Michael) Love, Sunset, UT, 22 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Derrell; brother, John Gneiting and two grandsons, Justin Curzon and Levi Wray. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Blackfoot Northwest Stake Center, 740 West 100 North, with Bishop Korden Wray of the Moreland 6th Ward conducting. The family will meet with friends on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and again on Monday at the Church for an hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Groveland Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.