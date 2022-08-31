Thora Jeanne Wride (Larsen) Wride Thora Jeanne (Larsen) Wride, "Big T" Our marvelous mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend to all, 81, died peacefully on January 26, 2022 due to complications from COVID 19. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service was held in her honor in Salt Lake City, Utah with her final resting place next to her husband C. Evan Wride in Aberdeen, Idaho. Jeanne was born in Moroni, Utah to Boyce and Lois Larsen on April 21, 1940. As a child she and her family moved extensively around Utah and Idaho, finally landing in Blackfoot, Idaho, where she excelled and found peace amongst the Blackfoot community. As a student at Blackfoot High School, Jeanne was gregarious, outgoing and a force to be reckoned with. She loved her high school years and succeeded academically and socially, with an emphasis on "socially". Jeanne was very involved, shining brightly in club activities, dance, ballet and of course, being crowned the first Homecoming Queen of the newly built Black-foot High School. Jeanne always spoke fondly and proudly of her friends and experiences as a Blackfoot Bronco. Jeanne was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her love of her church was unwavering. With every move around the world she found an instant kinship with other members and friends. She had many, many callings and always accepted her positions with an enthusiastic smile. It didn't matter if she was living in Idaho, California, Virginia, Texas or her beloved England, the Mormon church was her rock and filled her with purpose and service. Jeanne's love for volunteering and service was nothing short of thrilling and remarkable. Jeanne never passed up an opportunity to lend a hand to those in need. She was a certified member of the Red Cross relief team and was called out on several disasters to provide assistance where required, most importantly spending months in the Louisiana heat and humidity, while helping and consoling victims of hurricane Katrina. Jeanne was referred to as a political phenom and devoted much of her life in supporting the causes and events she found inspiring. She was a social activist who never missed an opportunity to work and volunteer politically. Jeanne began her love of politics while living in the Washington DC area during the Vietnam War era. On many occasion, Jeanne could be found at rally's, protests and political events, exposing her young children to democracy, history and a love of expression and freedom (teargas or not). Jeanne's politics inspired her love of working as an administrative assistant for the Utah State Senate during their annual legislative sessions. No matter where she was living in the world, Jeanne always made time to support the Utah State Senate, where her smile and enthusiasm were always a breath of freshness. Later in life, Jeanne was able to return to DC, her political Mecca, as an assistant and page to Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson. Jeanne was the consummate traveler and was never one to pass up an adventure. Due to her husbands work, she, with her 6 kids in tow, criss-crossed the country moving from coast to coast on several occasions. Jeanne approached these many moves as a way of enlightening hers and her children's views on the world and its many different cultures and people. After most of her kids had moved on, Jeanne found her passion in travel. For two years Jeanne, her husband, along with her youngest son Stuart were able to live, study and travel through-out England and Europe. She found comfort, peace and joy in their new British home, using every moment as an evangelist of history, art, literature and beauty. Jeanne truly loved England and after studying writing at Cambridge University, she became a true Anglophile and a champion of knowledge. Travel, adventure and exposure, these were at the center of Jeanne's core. She was able to visit and experience 41 different countries and cultures. From Singapore to St. Petersburg, Jeanne was on the move. Jeanne was able to travel and share her many inspirational and lively travels with her children, husband, siblings and friends. She was always eager and enthusiastic to share and be with others, while exposing them to the wonders of travel and education. Jeanne's most cherished and adored spot was the Lake District of Northern England where there will always be a bit of Jeanne to watch over future lovers of travel and adventure. Jeanne loved this life feeling lucky and privileged to be a full participant. Jeanne was never one to sit in one place and was full of curiosity, desire and a thunderous yearning to learn, experience and contribute. Whether it be climbing the ancient temples of Guatemala, reading a book on the coast of Sardinia or having a Diet Coke at the Kings Cross McDonalds, Jeanne was all in. Jeanne is survived by her 6 children, Michelle (Bob), Eric (Marco), Amy (Lance), Nikki, Paul and Stuart; 12 grandchildren; brothers and sisters Jack Larsen (Susan), Bonnie Cornelison (Kent), Russel Marley (Connie), Deniece Marley (Kelly). Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents, Lois (Larsen) Marley and Boyce Larsen, her beloved sister Laura and her husband and companion of 55 years C. Evan Wride.