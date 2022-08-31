Albert Wright Wright Albert E. Wright was born in Nampa, Idaho on July 1, 1932, to Berta and Glenn Wright. At the age of 90, he passed away on August 8, 2022. In 1951, he married the love of his life Jo Ann Wright. Albert was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years. Together they raised three children: Valerie Wright of Pocatello, Idaho, Paul (Kim) Wright of Angola, Indiana, and Marsha (Wayne) Frasure of Shoshone, Idaho, and had two grandchildren, Amanda Harman and Craig Harman. He was a dedicated loving father and grandfather who provided them with a lifetime of happiness. Albert loved his country and took pride in being a Veteran who served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed the history of airplanes and had a passion for woodworking. This led to the creation of several wooden airplane models he built with his grandson Craig. In his early years, he learned auto mechanics from his father. Albert enjoyed repairing autos and equipment. He even had a hand in beekeeping and would share fun stories with his family. You could often find Albert fishing or hunting birds with his dog Reggie. Albert worked for over 36 years for Westinghouse at the Idaho National Laboratory. His job was extremely interesting and utilized his strong analytical skills. Albert wasn't afraid to tackle new projects and upon retirement he self-taught himself oil painting. Bob Ross the popular PBS television star of the Joy of Painting would have been pleased with his work. Albert loved to have fun traveling with Jo Ann. They had a timeshare condo and traveled to many places such as the Pacific Coast, Island Park, Branson, Missouri, and Chelan, Washington. Albert loved the beauty of the mountains and would hike and fish by the Sawtooths at Stanley Lake. Honoring Albert's wishes, he will be cremated under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. A final farewell ceremony is being planned and dates will be published later for both Albert and Jo Ann Wright. The farewell for this loving couple will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot. Condolences may be sent to the family online at hawkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, should anyone wish to donate to charity in Albert's honor, here are some of his favorites: Idaho Youth Ranch - http://www.youthranch.org and Salvation Army - https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ .