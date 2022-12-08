Iva Lou Young Young Iva Lou Dives Young, 95, passed away on December 5 2022. She was born November 11, 1927 in Malad, Idaho to Thomas and Ruth Dives; she was the fifth of six children. Her childhood was spent in Malad, she graduated from Malad High School. Iva Lou has very fond memories of spending summer months at the ranch outside of Malad with her siblings. She married Philo Boyd Young on July 14, 1950 in Malad. Shortly after they moved to Riverton, near Blackfoot, to farm. In 1955 they moved into Blackfoot where they lived and raised their family of 7 children. Iva worked as a secretary, starting with Elden Felt Insurance, Valley Bank, and Bank of Eastern Idaho. When she retired, they would watch grandkids in various school activities which they enjoyed very much. Iva Lou was a member of the LDS Church, her favorite calling was being a faithful visiting teacher; she made several life-long friends over the years of making monthly visits. Iva Lou is survived by her children Dennis (Carolene) Young of Homedale; Tina Neihart of Blackfoot; Julie (Rich) Woodfin of Blackfoot; Debra (Martin) Dixon of Montpelier; Brent (Cindy) Young of Burley; and Sandee Young of Blackfoot. She has 18 Grandchildren, and 51 Great-Grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Verlene Williams, of Malad, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband Phil; her parents; two brothers and two sisters, a daughter Cynthia Schramm; son-in-law Robert Schramm; son-in-law Dean Neihart; and two grandsons, Jason Young and Thomas Mac Young. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 at Blackfoot 7th Ward on Highland Dr. The family will meet with friends and family one hour prior to the service for a viewing. The family would like to thank the Hospice staff at Symbii Home Health and Hospice, the Idaho Falls staff as well as the Pocatello staff. They provided such dedicated, caring service to Iva Lou that appreciation can't be expressed with words.
