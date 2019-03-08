We've made it through our first full week of existence under the flag Bingham County Chronicle.
Kinks are getting worked out, but some kinks still remain. Readers have noticed that we don't have obituaries in the paper just yet. That's one of the kinks left to work out, and we will work it out one way or another because we know how important it is for readers to be informed of friends or loved ones who've passed away.
It all boils down to a new way of doing business in this community in that regard and adjusting to that new way on more than one side of the equation. Please bear with us on that.
Even then, as the staff of the Chronicle makes its way around Bingham County in our work and our daily lives, we come across a wide variety of people in various walks of life -- FFA alumni, educators, business people, people walking in off the street, etc. -- who give us a real sense of appreciation and encouragement in our efforts so far. That is appreciated by us more than many may ever know.
There's a real sense of "stick-to-it-iveness" involved in this. Sometimes, that sense is extremely important in our daily walk. If we don't have that sense, we might as well pack up our bags and walk away.
The son of an old friend of mine from earlier Blackfoot days has seen the ups and downs I've experienced dating back to before my family even moved back to this area. He's seen some of the job searches I've had, knows about some of the odd jobs I've done in Utah to get by. I even tried a couple of times to get on with the same employer he had, and he's seen the frustration when those efforts didn't pan out.
When he saw what I was about to do here now in what used to be his place of residence during his much earlier years, he gave me a heartwarming compliment.
He called me "perseverance personified."
That's what it takes to make it through, no matter what. It takes a positive attitude, no matter how down a person might feel. That positive attitude is crucial in lifting yourself up.
I've had to do that a few times.
You're seeing a sample of what I'm talking about in a book review I've reprinted in today's edition on page A6. I've listened to Jamie Glaser's guitar playing for many years on record albums and tapes, he's a fabulous player.
While doing some social networking online, keeping myself busy doing some blogging and seeing if I could turn that into a career as I looked for a full-time paying job in the early part of this decade, I came across Jamie's personal Facebook account and saw that he lived not terribly far from me in Utah. I reached out to him with a friend request, and he responded quickly and personally and warmly.
I wanted to do some writing about him in my blogging endeavor, so we agreed to meet in person. First, my lovely wife and I met him when he played bass guitar along with a choir at a ward house in Murray, Utah. Later, he and I sat across from each other at a table at a pizza joint in Sandy and chatted over some good New York-style pie.
I was enthralled by his personal stories from his days in the music world, and he got to know a bit of my dreams for a career. He recognized something in me that he liked, asked me to write an official review of his book. One thing that would frustrate him when I'd talk about my career aspirations would involve me using the word "try."
You don't just "try," he'd tell me. You just do it.
Jamie is the picture of positivity and perseverance. He's learned through his own struggles that he has to think that way. He pushes the power of positive thinking, even though he has experienced some pretty deep lows in his life.
The power of positive thinking can overcome any obstacle.
It pays to persevere.