We've made it through our first full week of existence under the flag Bingham County Chronicle.
Kinks are getting worked out, but some kinks still remain. Readers have noticed that we don't have obituaries in the paper just yet. That's one of the kinks left to work out, and we will work it out one way or another because we know how important it is for readers to be informed of friends or loved ones who've passed away.
It all boils down to a new way of doing business in that regard and adjusting to that new way on more than one side of the equation. Please bear with us on that.
Even then, as the staff of the Chronicle makes its way around Bingham County in our work and our daily lives, we come across a wide variety of people in various walks of life -- FFA members, educators, business people, people walking in off the street, etc. -- who give us a real sense of appreciation and encouragement in our efforts so far. That is appreciated by us more than many may ever know.