This is an exciting time.
Bingham County has a vast and rich history. The people of this area appreciate history. The launch today of the Bingham County Chronicle marks the start of a new chapter in county history, and the way in which county history is recorded.
When William Wheeler started the first newspaper in eastern Idaho in Blackfoot in the year 1880, how could he have known that the craft he brought with him then would turn into the modern art we see in the world of media today?
Those were the days when newspaper people would slave over boxes of lead type, creating stories and headlines one tiny piece at a time. It took time, patience, and a firm belief in the need to get relevant information out to the people to do that day after day.
Today, it's done through a keyboard, a screen, wires, cables, networking, a thing called the worldwide web. It's done instantaneously, through bits and bytes and gigabytes. But it can still be done with the care and passion people like William Wheeler brought to the craft. It can be done today right here in this place called Bingham County.
Bingham County is a unique place. It's a place that takes on various flavors through the people who live and work and play here. It's a place that celebrates hard work, which is seen in the fields and farms and businesses that make up so much of this place.
It's a place that celebrates community because it is a community. It pulls together when the need arises. We see that when flooding hits as we've seen in recent days, with neighbors pulling together with neighbors to fill up or pile up sandbags when the ground becomes so saturated by rain and snowmelt that there's nowhere for the water to go but up.
It's a place filled with faith. From Blackfoot to Firth to Shelley to Aberdeen to Fort Hall and every smaller town in between, it's a place where church parking lots can be filled up when the day of worship comes. It's in places like the St. John's Catholic Church in Pingree where people flock to a Christmas bazaar every year to help each other out.
Bingham County is a rugged place. It's filled with its share of tough characters and strong character.
At the same time, the fine arts are celebrated here in standout venues in towns as small as Firth and Aberdeen and as big as Blackfoot.
Bingham County is a place where simple, old-world crafts like quilting are a big deal.
Athletics are a big deal in Bingham County, whether it's at a high school football field on a crisp Friday night or a steamy gymnasium during a basketball game or a wrestling match on a freezing winter night, or a baseball diamond or soccer field during warmer days.
Over the past couple of weeks, I've covered a fair amount of ground trying to capture the flavor of this county in each of its communities. I've tried to portray those different flavors in the city profiles you see in today's special inaugural edition of the Bingham County Chronicle. But somehow, I don't feel like my relatively brief portrayals of the separate communities do them justice.
That's where the people of each community that makes up Bingham County come in.
As has been stated in announcements about the coming of the Chronicle, this newspaper is intended to be “hyper-local.” What that means is that our goal is to fill the pages of this newspaper on a daily basis with nothing but local news. We have already begun working to reach out to the community, and in order to help us reach our goal we need the community to reach out to us every chance it gets.
We're not going to be filling pages with stories about people's cats getting stuck up in trees, things like that. But we are searching for news that matters to the community, in large and small ways, from hard breaking news to stories on the arts … and, yes, quilting.
We want to approach the news of Bingham County in ways that haven't been seen in a while. We're reaching out to schools to get honor rolls so we can celebrate high academic achievers. We're reaching out to the local hospital to get birth announcements so we can record the arrivals of the newest citizens of the community. We'll be making every effort to cover areas like local government and courts in a more comprehensive way.
There is so much more left to cover. I have ideas about enterprise stories I'd like to dig into that could have a real impact in the area. I want to look at everyday people doing their everyday jobs.
I want to look for good human interest stories, interesting features. I want … "the works," in a hyper-local way.
We'll keep our eyes and ears open ourselves. But we will still welcome and appreciate the community's help in bringing things to our attention.
Reach out to us. Call us at (208) 683-8161 or my office phone at (208) 683-8166. Email us at news@bcchron.com or email me at jmiller@bcchron.com. Stop by and visit our office at 33 S. Broadway in Blackfoot, next to the old Packham Insurance office.
At the Chronicle, we are truly a part of the community. This is our home. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes.