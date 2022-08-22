Do you know what I consider an honest Republican? One who when he reaches 65 does not take Social Security; when sick does not use Medicare; when unemployed does not ask for an unemployment check; when he breaks a leg on the job, does not seek Workman’s Compensation; one who when farm prices drop or drought kills his crop doesn’t look for federal aid; when his house floats away in a flood refuses to accept a low interest government replacement loan; and one who when the neighborhood bank collapses, taking with it his life savings, declines federal bank deposit compensation.
That would be an honest Republican, a sincere, genuine, and completely honest Republican. But you and I know that there is no such animal. Frankly, I cannot understand how the GOP still lasts. Who are its supporters? Who, other than the very wealthy, would not welcome all of the government safety nets listed above, each and every one created by Democrats. Now we have the GOP following Trump to threaten our Constitution and our democracy with their conspiracies and corruption. Do we need a Hitler or Putin for President?
Make America Great Again? Do you really believe that? Ha ha! It is my guess most Republicans do not believe in traditional Republican policy at all, but readily accept the sound and humane social services that Democrats have provided them over the years. Why do they vote against the very things they need and use? Why do they go through this farce of appearing conservative and fiercely independent, when essentially they are as liberal and dependent as their fellow human beings? As you and I are? Why?
God bless America — our democracy makes us safe and free. Our good old U.S.A.