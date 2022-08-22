The honest Republican

Do you know what I consider an honest Republican? One who when he reaches 65 does not take Social Security; when sick does not use Medicare; when unemployed does not ask for an unemployment check; when he breaks a leg on the job, does not seek Workman’s Compensation; one who when farm prices drop or drought kills his crop doesn’t look for federal aid; when his house floats away in a flood refuses to accept a low interest government replacement loan; and one who when the neighborhood bank collapses, taking with it his life savings, declines federal bank deposit compensation.

Tags

Recommended for you