BLACKFOOT – The 3A/2A power rankings for girls’ soccer have been released and there is a new leader as unbeaten and untied Kimberly has overtaken perennial leader Sugar-Salem for the top spot.
Now that doesn’t mean in any way, shape or form that Kimberly is the better team, as both teams are virtually tied in the standings at 113.00 to 110.00 and both are very fine teams.
American Falls and Marsh Valley rank third and fifth and are also having very good years.
If you throw in Teton, there are three fairly local teams in the top 10 of the rankings and that is good for girls’ soccer all over.
The top four teams in the rankings all have scores of 98.00 or higher, so it will be anyone’s game when the teams assemble for the state girls’ soccer tournament to battle it out for the title of best 3A/2A team in Idaho.
Important to note is that there are some 2A schools that are ranked. Wendell checks in at the number seven spot, Firth is at 22, Malad at 23, and Aberdeen at 27.
District Tournament brackets will be out soon and the Bingham News Chronicle will bring them to you and list the dates and times for all of the District 5 and District 6 tournaments.
Her are the top 10 teams by ranking in Idaho based upon the power rankings:
Team-Conference record-Overall record-Power Ranking
1. Kimberly 7 – 0 – 0 9 – 0 – 0 113.00
2. Sugar-Salem 3 – 0 – 0 9 – 1 – 0 110.00
3. American Falls 5 – 1 – 1 10 – 3 – 1 100.00
4. CDA Charter 4 – 0 – 0 6 – 0 – 1 98.00
5. Marsh Valley 4 – 0 – 1 9 – 3 – 1 87.00
6. Sun Valley Comm 2 – 0 – 0 5 – 0 – 0 67.00
7. Wendell 5 – 2 – 1 7 – 3 – 3 61.00
8. Teton 3 – 1 – 0 6 – 3 – 1 53.00
9. Buhl 4 – 2 – 1 5 – 3 – 1 40.00
10. Timberlake 3 – 2 – 1 3 – 2 – 2 31.00
Also:
12. Snake River 3 – 2 – 0 5 – 6 – 2 24.00
20. South Fremont 1 – 2 – 0 3 – 5 – 0 -10.00
22. Firth 0 – 4 – 0 2 – 7 – 1 -34.00
23. Malad 1 – 4 – 0 2 – 8 – 0 -38.00
27. Aberdeen 0 – 6 – 0 0 – 9 – 0 -77.00