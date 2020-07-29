BLACKFOOT – The Third Annual Snake River Classic, held at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, is accepting entries for the tournament which will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1.
The tournament, which will use a scramble format on Friday and best ball format on Saturday, annually produces the largest prize fund for the golfers each year.
The tournament will be capped at 70 teams, and as of Wednesday morning, there were 55 teams that had entered the tournament.
Entry fees are only $120 per person and time is running out to be involved in what is expected to be the biggest tournament of the year at Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course.
Tee times will be posted as soon as the tournament is filled with this year’s entries and the action promises to be fast and furious on both days of play.
Be sure to get your entry in as quickly as possible to ensure that you will be included as this historic event continues to grow each year and promises to be one of the highlights of this year’s golfing schedule.
All of the action is expected to get underway early on Friday morning so get your clubs cleaned up and ready to go at Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course.