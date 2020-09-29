BLACKFOOT – It is the time of year when fall sports brings to mind the upcoming district/conference tournaments for soccer and other sports.
With the final conference games being played over the next 10 days and the district tournaments starting late next week, it is appropriate to take a look at the power rankings for the teams in Idaho, especially those who will be in action locally and see where your favorite team is ranked and what their chances may be for the those upcoming tournaments.
In the 4A classification, everyone around Eastern Idaho knows that Bonneville has a great team and they are undefeated in High Country Conference play, so they are the prohibitive favorites to most likely win the conference tournament and advance to the state tournament in a couple of weeks.
Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge are ranked second and third and will battle it out for the Great Basin 7 title and from the easy will come Bishop Kelly and Columbia.
But what about Shelley and Blackfoot?
Blackfoot is ranked 24th and Shelley 26th.
Blackfoot, however, may be the most improved team in the area and should have teams worried that they might be matched up against them in the tournament. Coach Manuel Garcia has done wonders with the Lady Broncos and they actually look like a soccer team at this stage of the season, something they may not have done in years past. Whoever gets them in their tournament match-up should be wary of an upset as the Lady Broncos are sitting on a win and a win in a big way.
Here are the top 10 teams in the power rankings as supplied by IdahoSports.com:
Team-Conference record-Overall record-Power ranking
1. Bonneville 5 – 0 – 0 10 – 1 – 1 132.00
2. Twin Falls 6 – 0 – 1 9 – 0 – 1 117.00
3. Canyon Ridge 3 – 1 – 2 4 – 2 – 2 44.00
4. Bishop Kelly 3 – 0 – 0 3 – 0 – 0 36.00
5. Columbia 1 – 0 – 0 3 – 0 – 0 35.00
6. Preston 2 – 0 – 0 6 – 0 – 0 28.00
7. Jerome 2 – 1 – 1 2 – 1 – 1 23.00
8. Sandpoint 2 – 0 – 0 3 – 3 – 0 22.00
9. Middleton 2 – 1 – 0 2 – 1 – 0 21.00
10. Pocatello 0 – 1 – 0 5 – 6 – 1 20.00
Also:
11. Skyline 2 – 1 – 0 3 – 3 – 1 20.00
14. Hillcrest 2 – 2 – 0 2 – 4 – 3 6.00
17. Century 0 – 1 – 1 1 – 4 – 1 -3.00
24. Blackfoot 0 – 2 – 1 0 – 8 – 0 -50.00
26. Shelley 0 – 4 – 1 0 – 10 – 1 -74.00