PRESTON — After closer than expected games against Green Canyon of Utah last Thursday and a tight game against the top 3A-ranked team in Idaho in Sugar-Salem, the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot found themselves in the championship game of the Preston Tournament on Saturday, against the home team and host, the Preston Lady Indians.
An afternoon contest, the first for the Lady Broncos this year and their first three games in three days found the Blackfoot quintet a bit the worse for wear. They appeared sluggish out of the box and just not themselves when the game began.
It didn’t help when two of the starters couldn’t hit a bucket in the contest, as Izzy Arave had her hands full with running the show and defending the Lady Indians’ star player to boot.
Esperanza Vergara had the attention of the Lady Indians who dogged her from the beginning and kept her vaunted offense from the three point line completely in check. Not a single point was scored by those two starters, to the chagrin of the Blackfoot coaching staff.
The rest of the team plugged along as if nothing was the matter, but it all caught up to the Lady Broncos as they were outscored in the opening quarter by Preston, 13-8, which is not at all like the fast starting Lady Broncos this year.
The Blackfoot defense showed up in the second period, holding Preston to a mere three points, while scoring eight more points of their own, and the two teams went to the half tied at 16.
The intermission had to be pretty rough on both teams as the coaches did not seem very happy going into the break.
Whatever happened at half, it had an immediate effect on the Lady Indians, who responded with a 12-4 burst and a quick eight-point lead over the Lady Broncos. That is when the Lady Broncos came out and showed the Lady Indians what defense really is all about.
The Lady Broncos put the clamps down on the Lady Indians, shutting them out for the entire fourth quarter, while scoring 11 points of their own, to take the lead and the game. The quarter belonged to Blackfoot by the tune of 11-0 and the game by the final score of 31-28, by far the lowest scoring game of the year for Blackfoot.
A win is a win and this time of year, that is all that matters to the Lady Broncos. They will have a pair of games the week before the Christmas break and then two full weeks in order to get things straightened out before the second half of the season gets underway with a passion.
Back-to-back games against Hillcrest and Skyline will lead into the Christmas break and then the remainder of the season gets serious, when the seeds for the High Country Conference/District tournament are awarded and each game becomes more important for the Lady Broncos who are in search of back-to-back state championships come February.
No time to panic, just get things back to the way they were earlier in the season when everything seemed to come easily for the Lady Broncos.
PRESTON 13 3 12 0 — 28
BLACKFOOT 8 8 4 11 — 31
Blackfoot scoring (31): Prairie Caldwell, 3 Marlee Pieper, 3 Kianna Wright, 8; Hadley Humpherys, 17
LADY BRONCOS EARN FINALS AT PRESTON TOURNAMENT WITH WIN OVER SUGAR-SALEM
Kianna Wright leads the way with 16 points
PRESTON – When the Lady Broncos agreed to participate in the Annual Preston Lady Indians tournament, they expected to be challenged. That was the whole purpose of attending and playing, be challenged and learn from those challenges as they move forward in chase of their second straight state championship.
The Lady Broncos got their challenge when they faced off against the Sugar-Salem Lady Diggers and head coach Crystal Dayley in the semifinal round of play.
The game ended up a 10-point contest, but it wasn’t an easy 10-point win for the Lady Broncos, they had to earn it and it will make them better as they move forward. The Lady Diggers and coach Crystal Dayley have won three titles of their own, all of them since 2015, so they know a bit about challenges themselves and they came into the game with a sterling 5-1 record and they seemingly win the Mountain Rivers Conference every year. It is almost expected.
On Saturday, they came to play, as the Lady Broncos would find out, but in the end, the Lady Broncos were able to post a 10-point victory 47-37, but they had to work for it and that is just what coach Raimee Odum was looking for, a challenge.
The opening quarter looked like a lot of the games that the Lady Broncos have been in this year, where they dash out to an early lead and then build upon it. They were able to outscore the Lady Diggers in the opening quarter 16-8, but then things got tougher.
As the two teams headed toward halftime, things got a bit closer and the Diggers were staying with the Lady Broncos step for step and even outscored them by a point in the second period.
The Lady Broncos regained some of the momentum in the third period as they again pushed the lead out by five more points after an 11-6 quarter in Blackfoot’s favor, but then again, the Lady Diggers were not going away and outscored Blackfoot 11-9 in the fourth, accounting for the 37-37 finish.
It is always tough to beat a team on their home floor, but to do so when you are playing three straight days, which you haven’t done since the state tournament last February, is tougher yet.
The Lady Broncos will be back in action against Skyline on Saturday on the road as High Country Conference play heats up in a hurry. Then there will be a break for the holidays before returning to action just after New Year’s Day.
SUGAR-SALEM 8 12 6 11 — 37
BLACKFOOT 16 11 11 9 — 47
Individual Scoring
Sugar-Salem (37): M.Fillmore, 5; K. Gillette, 9; K. Miller, 5; M. Nead, 1; N. Nead, 7; H. Harris, 10
Blackfoot (47): Prairie Caldwell, 2; Izzy Arave, 12; Espy Vergara, 9; Kendylan Anderson, 2; Kianna Wright, 16; Hadley Humpherys, 5
Broncos Open With Win Over Green River
The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot may have started a bit slow against Green Canyon, and their intimidating tall lineup, but when the Lady Broncos got going, it was basketball as usual for the defending 4A state title holders.
Working the ball inside to Kianna Wright and Hadley Humpherys and getting some key outside shooting from their usual suspects, Prairie Caldwell, Esperanza Vergara and of course Izzy Arave, the Lady Broncos
The Lady Broncos were very patient for the most part as the game began, but slowly and surely took charge with their fast break and inside game featuring Kianna Wright and Hadley Humpherys.
With Izzy Arave handling the point, she was able to get the entire Blackfoot offense involved, despite the presence of a six footer in the Green Canyon defense and the presence of their star player, who was everywhere on the court, disrupting the flow of play for Blackfoot. When she went to the bench with her third foul in the second quarter, things really loosened up for Blackfoot.
With repeated forays into the Green Canyon defense, and baskets by Wright and Humpherys, it opened up the outside for Vergara, Caldwell and others, who calmly made three point shot after three point shot and the score began to mount in favor of Blackfoot.
By the end of the first half, it was 28-17 and the Broncos began to pour it on in the third quarter.
The Lady Broncos used a 6-0 run to extend the lead to over 20 before relaxing and a pair of three pointers cut the lead to 41-26 at the end of the third period.
The fourth quarter was more of the same as the Lady Broncos were substituting liberally and the score gradually crept up to the 20 point mark once again.
in the end, it was all Blackfoot, winning 53-33 and they didn’t play their best basketball.
GREEN CANYON 7 8 9 7 — 33
BLACKFOOT 15 13 13 12 — 53
Blackfoot scoring (53): Megan Evans, 3; Prairie Caldwell, 14; Marlee Pieper, 3; Izzy Arave, 3; Esperanza Vergara, 10; Kianna Wright, 13; Hadley Humpherys, 9