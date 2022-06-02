BLACKFOOT – The 2022 Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo kicks off this weekend with events beginning on Saturday, June 4, and running through Saturday, June 11, at the Bannock County Events Center in Pocatello.
Hundreds of high school cowboys and cowgirls who have qualified for this prestigious event will be gathered to compete in the usual events of bareback riding, barrel racing, pole bending, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, bull riding, team roping, tie down roping, boys’ and girls’ cow horse reining, and boys’ and girls’ cow cutting. There is also a queen’s contest, which has produced the past two National High School Finals Rodeo queens.
That is all some pretty heady stuff headed to Pocatello for our enjoyment, and more importantly, to advance the top four in each event on to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyo. Lots of money is also on the line in the form of scholarships and prizes, so the young men and women who show up to participate will be putting it all on the line in each and every one of the performances.
The queen’s contest will kick things off on Saturday, with the cow cutting and cow horse reining taking center stage on Sunday. The rodeo go-rounds will begin on Monday night with the first performance taking place at 7 p.m. Each of the go-rounds will have three performances. The first go-round will have performances on Monday night, Tuesday morning and Tuesday night. The second go-round will take place on Wednesday morning and night and Thursday morning. The third go-round will take place on Thursday night and Friday morning and Friday night. The short go-round will cut the contestants down in numbers and will take place on Saturday, after which the champions in each event will be crowned.
There are a lot of standouts entered from the local District 4, as well as a host of contenders from the rest of the state as well.
Here is a look at some of the contenders in each of the events.
BAREBACK RIDING – Bareback riding will kick things off on Monday night when the first of the performances takes place.
District 4 will be represented by Sage Allen of Blackfoot. All that Sage did this year was to ride each and every horse he drew to an eight second count and a scoring ride. He was nearly perfect a year ago, riding 11 of 12 during the district rodeos, so he is a good one to consider when you are picking a favorite in this event. If he can continue his streak of completed rides, he will be hard to beat when the dust settles on Saturday morning, June 11. The other district champions will include District 1’s Keelan Cooper, who rode to the eight second count on five of his 12 rides during the season. District 2 is represented by Hayden James, the district champion and in District 3, there was no champion named. District 5 presents Tennessee Owens, a favorite from last year and a good one to pick this year. Tennessee posted a winning score of 80 to win the title here and he is a solid rider. District 6 will send out Ethan Southern, another very good cowboy who amassed 100 points in the event, meaning he posted a qualified ride in 10 of 14 rodeos. That is good in anybody’s book. Definitely one to watch in here when things get underway. District 7 is represented by Cooper Olaveson of Rigby, who edged out Jacy Carter 49-38 in this event. Both cowboys will have to step things up in order to win it all at state. In District 8, there were no contestants in the bareback riding event and in District 9, Ty Hawkes and Tyson Hirschi battled it out right down to the last rodeo, with Hawkes edging Hirschi 86-79, so both are battle tested and ready to go.
From this corner, the one to beat would seem to be Sage Allen from District 4, followed by Ethan Southern, Tennessee Owens and maybe one of the Ty’s, Hawkes or Hirschi from District 9
BREAKAWAY ROPING — If this isn’t becoming the fastest event in rodeo, then I don’t know what is. The times keep getting faster and faster and that will likely be the case in here. District 4’s champion is their All Around Cowgirl as well in Breyer Newman. Newman won the event by three points, 55-52 over Chloe Berlin, but Newman had a couple of runs that broke the 2 second barrier, only to be called back on a barrier infraction. If she can post a sub-2 second run in here, she may not be able to be caught in the event. Berlin fits right in there as well. From District 1 we get Kassidy Robertson and Kaylee Kesl, who were separated by a single point, 70-69, when the roping was done. Both figure to be in it here right down to the end. District 2 saw Sierra Telford as their winner and she posted a score of 72 to win in the 10 rodeos the district produced. Pretty good score from there. District 3 sends us Shada Edwards who distanced her opposition by 30 points, accumulating 72 along the way. She will be tough, no doubt. District 5 sends us their champion in Sydney Nielson, who beat out both Teely and Jetta Bott. That is a three-horned attack beast all set to go as they are all very good ropers. District 7 will have Cassidy Bradshaw as their champion and all she did this year was post a score of 95 on her way to the title. District 8 sends us Hayden Corta as their champion and she is another talented and experienced roper, so a contender in here. District 9 will send out Annie Christensen of Preston as their champion and she is another who will likely be in the running from the start.
Overall, the pick is to go with Sydney Nielson, followed by Breyer Newman, Annie Christensen and probably the Bott girls, Teely and Jetta.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING — This event has proven to be the toughest one of all events in high school rodeo, at least in Idaho. District 4 sends out Ira Oleson, the All Around Cowboy, who rode exactly half of his mounts to an eight second count to win the event. Not bad for a sophomore in his second year of high school rodeo. From District 1, we will get to see Hayden Angell compete and with as tough as the stock have been thus far, he has a pretty good shot at the win. District 2 will send out Caysen Pearson. Another cowboy who rode to the win when he made a ride, but was inconsistent in getting the rides completed. He finished up with 40 points, but only rode four of 10 to the buzzer. District 3 and 5 won’t be sending anyone this year, so we look to District 7 for our next contender in Cooper Olaveson, who rode just two to the buzzer this season, but it was enough to capture the event. District 8 sends us Ruxton Tubbs who will rate as an upset special in here. He can ride, but can he get two or three rides in during the week? District 9 will send us Tyson Hirschi and Waylon White, who between them rode five horses to the buzzer. Not a lot to go with in the toughest event on the program.
The pick here will be the youngster Ira Oleson, who seems to be able to focus just a bit better than the rest, followed by Hirschi and Pearson if they can find some consistency.
POLE BENDING – District 4 has a specialist in the timed events and that is McKinsey Torres of American Falls. Her best two events are pole bending and barrel racing and if she gets clean runs, she could capture both events. Her horses just seem to run the best for her, so she has a big chance. In District 1, Kaylee Kesl ran away and hid from the competition, putting up 118 points, winning nearly all of the pole bending races that the district held. She is the favorite to win it all at the state finals, but she will have to perform of course. District 2 will send out Georgia King who had a great district rodeo series and figures to be one of the top competitors at the state rodeo as well.
District 3 is represented by Sierra Telford who comes from a long line of barrel racers. Her sister is here at state and her mom races professionally so she has to be counted among the top contenders overall. District 5 will be represented by Chloe Deffe in this event and she is very good. She amassed 80 points to win the event by 20 and that may just be good enough to win it all in here. District 6 saw Ashlyn Hill storm to the win by putting up a score of 96 to beat Adyson Wright. She has a fast horse, she doesn’t make many mistakes and that is a combination that is tough to beat at state. District 7 will send representative Abby Ricks, the early pick to win it all this year. She put up the best numbers with 104 points to easily win the event in the district by 25 points. That is just plain good. District 8 sends out Hayden Corta as their champion and she brings talent and experience to the finals this year. District 9 will have Karina Coombs as their champion this year and she did it the right way. She doesn’t make many mistakes, she has a good horse and they combine to be fast and solid in their runs.
The top three picks will go like this: Sierra Telford, Abby Ricks and McKinsey Torres in a wide open affair.
TIE DOWN ROPING – When you are only a junior, and you are expected to win a state title for the third time, you are either really good or really lucky. In this case, Wyatt Jensen is just plain good and he proves it time and time again, both in tie down roping and in team roping. Jensen enters the box calm, cool and collected and that matches the disposition of his horse as well. He and his horse just seem to go about their business as if there isn’t a soul around and with the kind of competition that District 4 sent out this year, with the likes of Ira Oleson, Hunter Roche, Boedy Thompson, Riley Barber and Wade Bell, it could be anyone’s night on any given night. District 1 will send out Hayden Angell and Tyler Wanstrum, another pair of top notch ropers in what could be the best event on the card any given night. District 2 sends out Devon McDaniel and Sam Saunders while District 3 will send out Coy Schaffeld. You should be getting my point by now. This is a deep and competitive division or rodeo. District 5 will have Cooper Pavkov and Conor Ward representing and they are as good as anyone. District 6 ships in Jayden and William Warner and they are just like everyone else, very tough and very fast and they are great partners in this game as well. District 8 finds Wyatt Cutler and Wade Erickson as their top two ropers and both have the making of a champion roper, just like everyone else. If there were any doubt, the duo scored 98 and 95 points, respectively, so they are the real deal. In District 9, we will find Cooper Walker and Gary Grant. Walker scored 110 points while Grant posted 94 points and like the rest, this could be one whale of a fight.
GOAT TYING – This used to be the event that I wanted to watch because of the speed and skill of the ropers. That now is breakaway roping, but these girls definitely get after it in here. District 4 has Breyer Newman, who inherits the title of goat tying queen from Laynee Gregersen a year ago. Newman has been super consistent all season long and despite a knee that cause some trouble, has avoided missing any time with it and rocked her way to the district title. From District 1, we will get Kaylee Kesl, who used this event to spring board to the All Around title as well. Tough competitor in a tough event. District 2 will send out Jad June Totten. What can you say about this cowgirl? She runs a business on the side, is a state officer and champion cowgirl and if is sounds like she is one of my favorites, you are right. And her parents raised her the right way. That just about says it all. District 3 will be represented by Cassidy Crockett who posted 104 points to win the event. Anyone who puts up 100 or more points in an event gets my attention pretty quickly. Tymber Burkey is another who has put up over 100 points in this event, so has to be given consideration. She will represent District 5 and that is good enough for me. District 6 will bring us a trio of high scoring cowgirls in Addy Rucker with 123 points, Brinlee Yore with 117.5 points and Aron-Shayne Warr with 97 points. That is some serious scoring in what is always a tough event from top to bottom. Could be a real shootout in here. District 7 will find another group of three high scoring cowgirls led by Meg Fillmore who seems to have been around a long time. This talented speedster posted 112 points on the season to lead the way, followed by the 108.5 points scored by Cassidy Bradshaw and the 103.5 points scored by rookie Alexis Hutchings. District 8 presents Hayden Corta, yet another 100 point scorer in this event which is very top heavy with competitors. District 9 will send us Hailey Jo Gibbs, Laken Warr and Kendell Williams, another trio of 100 plus scorers in what will seem like a very crowded list of contenders. This may just be another event that bears watching to see who shows up in top form for a very tough and fast week of competition.
STEER WRESTLING — District 4 will send out Hunter Roche, who will be as good as anyone in this event. He has been at the top or near the top for several years and this will be no exception. Along with Riley Barber and Ira Oleson, District 4 has three top notch cowboys representing their area. District 1 will send out Hayden Angell and Tyler Wanstrum who were separated by a single point, 63-62 and that may be all that separated them from the field this week. District 2 has Chase Andrade who only wrestled two steers to the ground to earn his spot, but that was enough to get here. Nobody comes out of District 3 this season. District 5 has Tayten Gillette and Sam Damele competing but they may have run themselves into the ground just qualifying. District 6 will be represented by Derek Matthews and Ethan Southern, two of the toughest cowboys around and they scored 113 and 91 points to prove it. I would take the pair of them against almost anyone in the field. District 7 shows us Jake Miller, who pretty much dominated his district on the way to the state finals. District 8 will send us KoDale Powell and Kayden Skinner while District 9 will send in Gabe Smith who dominated his district this year. A tough bunch that will be led this season by Gabe Smith, Derek Matthews and Ethan Southern and the group out of District 4 when you are looking for a champion.
TEAM ROPING – District 4 is represented by their champions, Hunter Roche and Cole Gunter, a new team formed over the winter that brought the district championship to the pair. They are backed up by a pair of teams in Wyatt Jensen and Boedy Thompson and Riley Barber and Laura Haight. All three are solid competitors capable of winning the whole shebang. District 1 will counter with Kassidy Robertson and Ty Farr. District 2 will send out Devon McDaniel and Birch Eiguren to try and upset the teams from District 4. District 3 will have the Schaffelds, Coy and Kase, while District 5 will send Cooper Pavkov and Conor Ward out. Of those teams, District 5 would seem to have the best chance of upending District 4, unless District 4 upends themselves. The rest of the districts will shake down as follows. District 6 will send out Lucas Cruz and Ashton Parker as their top team while District 7 sends out the Warners, Jayden and William, both solid in the event and District 8 sends out the Hiltons, Tristen and Kortlen. District 9 will be represented by Rayson Hillman and Brock LeFleur. This event is always tough and always seems to go down to the very end to determine the state winners.
My pick in here goes to Cole Gunter and Hunter Roche, followed by Wyatt Jensen and Boedy Thompson and then any of several teams like Rayson Hillman and Brock LeFleur or Cruz and Parker or Barber and Haight or even the team of McDaniel and Eiguren. Very much a wide open event in here.
BULL RIDING – Bull riding used to be the toughest event around, but not so much any more. The numbers have shrunk down to where there are only one or two riders in each district. Such was the case for District 4, where bareback specialist Sage Allen joined the bull riding after a couple of weeks and emerged as the district champion. You have to give him a chance to upset this field with that kind of an effort. District 1 only had three bulls ridden all season long, one by George Ross and two by McCrae Messerli, District 2 is sending Billie Miller as their top rider, he rode three all year, District 3 will send out Coy Schaffeld, who only rode a single bull this season to win the event, District 5 shows up with Tucker Taylor and Tennessee Owens who could post an upset in here, District 6 will have Vernon Adams and maybe Myka Bonaparte or Wesley Pearson available to capture the crown. District 7 will have Jeremy Kay while District 8 will send out Hunter Maxfield. District 9 sends us Austen Hamblin and Waylon White. This is really a wide open affair, but I am siding with Sage Allen to get off to a good start and prevail over the field.
BARREL RACING – This used to be the premier event for the cowgirls, but that has been shifting over to breakaway roping and goat tying in recent years. District 4 will send out their All Around Cowgirl in Breyer Newman to try and capture this event. Newman was very consistent this year and she doesn’t make many mistakes and a mistake-free state finals will go a long ways in winning this event. District 1 has champion Grace Beck and runner-up Lindsay Villalon, either of whom could be the winner while District 2 will send out Sierra Telford and we already know that she is a top notch cowgirl, so that is a possibility. District 3 is represented by Shada Edwards and McKenzie Crockett, who took turns leading this event all spring. District 5 shows us Torrey Glaser and MaCardi Anderson. Anderson had a great state finals last year, so she knows how to get it done. District 6 will bring us Addyson Wright and the Bott girls, Teely and Jetta, and any of the three could be the upsetter in here. District 7 finds Megan Webster, Ainslee Banta and Meg Fillmore. They all have skill, fast horses and experience, so any of the top three could be right there at the end. District 8 shows up with Hailey Jo Ream and Hailey Phelps, two top notch racers while District 9 will counter with Brinlee Jensen, Laney Parker and Raegan Park, another team with a strong hand in here. This one looks wide open so it will attract a lot of watchers to round out each evening as they try and get their positioning for the short Go on Saturday.