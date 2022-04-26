As the calendar is set to turn another page and move into May, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is through the first third of the season and is heading into the busy summer months.
With that, here is a look at the top of the leader board for Steer Wrestling and see how things are shaking out for the Idaho Cowboys who are competing in this 'Rough Stock' Event!
At the top, is Hunter Cure from Holliday, Texas. This cowboy is a five time qualifier to the National Finals Rodeo and is also a millionaire in the sport who has a pair of World Titles.
He has been around for a while, becoming a member of the Association back in 2005 and he is 38 years of age. While he is doing his job well right now, he has shown the tendency to wear down as the season progresses and he hasn't made the NFR since 2019.
No problem as he has shown that he can win the big Rodeos when he needs to as evidenced by his win at Rodeo Houston, which put a cool $50,000 in his pocket and has him at the top of the standings. Cure leads the list at the top with over $68,000 in earnings this year.
In second place is last years World Champion, Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, LA with his $59,000 in earnings, so he is definitely within reach of taking over the top spot within a month or so. Tyler won at San Angelo and finished second at San Antonio and appears to be right at the top of his game right now.
In third is Tristan Martin of Sulphur, LA with over $49,000 in earnings, some $10,000 behind Waguespack. Martin finished in fifth in the world a year ago and has over $284,000 in career earnings. He has been a member of PRCA for six years and he is 26 years of age, so he is just now rounding into top form and learning what it is all about.
Fourth place finds J.D. Struxness of Milan, MN and his $46,000 in earnings this year. The graduate of Missiouri Valley College in Marshall, MO is a three time National Finals Qualifier who has career earnings of over $760,000. This is another who is young, 27 years of age, yet experienced and you figure that he will hit his stride fairly soon and make a push to the top before this year's NFR hits the schedule.
Fifth place in the standing belongs to Payden McIntyre of Douglas, WY and his $34,000 in earnings. Payden missed out on some of the big Rodeos earlier in the year and his standings in the event suffered for it. Payden has crossed over the 30 year mark and we all know that this is a young man's game so at 33, it is not very clear where he may be headed in this event. A member of PRCA since 2008, McIntyre may be on the downside of his career, but we will revisit him in a couple of months and see where he stands at that time. McIntyre did win the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in early April, so he is performing pretty well right now.
Three Idaho Cowboys have cracked the top rankings in the World this month in this event. They are Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, ID who sits in the top ten at ninth place with over $30,000 in earnings. Stetson has made the National Finals Rodeo in each of the past three seasons and is generally one who gets better as the season progresses. A winner of the Calgary Stampede a year ago, Jorgensen won a couple of rounds of the Red Bluff Rodeo in California so he is rounding into form for a good summer push.
The second Idaho cowboy in the top rankings is Dirk Tavenner of Rigby, ID. Dirk is ranked in the number twelve position in the World as of the most recent rankings and has earned over $29,000 so far this year. Dirk woke the world up last December during the National Finals Rodeo as to his ability and skill. He got as high as second in the World at one point, but slipped a bit in the final couple of rounds and ended up in fourth place in the world. Not bad for a 31 year old who was making his first NFR trip. Dirk has been a member of PRCA since 2009 and has earned over $577,000 during his career. He is definitely a maximum effort kind of guy that puts his family first, so you won't see him making each and every rodeo around. He is very selective at where he goes and which rodeos he participates in. He is a graduate of New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM and won or shared in five titles a year ago. Look for him to make a good second half push this year, following the same basic schedule that he did a year ago.
The third member of our Idaho Trio in the Steer Wrestling of the PRCA is Ringo Robinson of Huston, ID and he has been a member of the PRCA since 2016 and is 27 years old.
He won the second round of the Clark County Rodeo in Nevada earlier this year, but he is still a work in progress as he takes on more and more challenges in Professional Rodeo.
When he is in top form, he is very good and when he isn't, he is like all of the other cowboys, and misses here and there. Look for this cowboy to join the others from Idaho in making a big push in the second half of the year as he chases the dream of making his first National Finals Rodeo in December.
That wraps up this look at the PRCA – Steer Wrestling for this trip around the rodeos of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
The big event on the horizon include the Pioneer Days Rodeo in Guymon, OK; The Daily Record Bares and Broncs in Ellensburg, WA; Nebraska's Big Rodeo Bulls and Broncs in Burwell, NE; and the Reno Rodeo in Reno, Nevada. You can catch all of the action on the Cowboy Channel on your television as it happens!