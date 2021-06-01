BLACKFOOT – The Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals are coming up in just a few days and the Bingham News Chronicle has been looking at some of the events with the intent to give everyone a chance to preview the event and some of the athletes they will be seeing.
The event we are going to look at now is pole bending. This event is made up of six poles in a straight line and the horse and rider must negotiate the pattern from the time they break the eye on the timer, race the length of the poles, round the farthest pole from the start/finish line, and weave in and out of the poles to the opposite end, circle that pole and go back the way they started until they reach that farthest pole and then circle and race for home.
They cannot knock a pole down or it is a five-second penalty for each pole knocked over and they may not deter from the pattern or they are disqualified. Contestants are also not allowed to share animals, so if you have a really quick, agile and fast horse, you and only you can ride the animal in an event. No loaning him out to a friend, family or other competitor is allowed.
This is a timed event and the faster you go, the better chance you will have to win the event.
In District 4, for a while it looked like this was going to be McKinsey Torres’ event to win as she and Ryen Smith were out in front at the start before Laynee Gregersen came on like a house on fire to take the event and claim the championship. The next three girls in order were Shaylie Crockett, Madi Foster and Breyer Newman and all have experience, are well-mounted and ready to go in the state finals, so any of the six could be the one who pulls it off with a big championship run. They may need a little good luck along the way, but you know what they say the definition of good luck is? It is where practice and opportunity meet and you can count on all of these girls to put the practice in for sure.
District 1 is sending Olivia Farr to the state finals after she took championship honors with 96 points to easily get the win. The runner-up was Grace Beck, but she was some 20 points behind Olivia and that just isn’t close enough to be a threat. Now with only three performances and the short go, I realize anything can happen, but to expect it just isn’t in the cards.
District 2 had five contestants finish within 10 points of each other makes this a group of people to watch out for because they all know how to win and are very evenly matched. Taylor Eiguren led the way, followed closely by Ally McDaniel and Sydney Davis, Georgia King, and Olivia DeRuyter. When you have that many cowgirls that close to each other they are usually all very well mounted and make very few mistakes along the way, so I am thinking this group might be one to watch.
District 3 is known for fast horses and that usually means fast times in both pole bending and barrel racing. Chezni Woods took the top honors, followed by Cassudy Crockett and Lacy Yates. Crockett obviously has some speed in her back pocket because as a rookie, she was at the top of the standings with experience on either side of her. Lacy Yates was third and Samantha Dunn finished in fourth giving the district some power to watch out for.
District 5 has two really good cowgirls if memory serves correctly in Jaylan Thomason and Macardi Anderson with Anderson taking top honors. Both of these girls will be heard from when the state finals begins on Saturday and it would not surprise me if either one was leading things after the first performance. Stranger things have happened than that, but with these two, both are very capable.
District 6 is another district known for its speed and there appears to be a wealth of it in here. The top six ladies in this event all scored 77 or more points, with the top two, Shae Bench and Madison Jones, topping 100 points in the event with 114 and 104, respectively. The next few had 97, 90 and 84 and that is a lot of firepower with their horses. Those top six, Bench, Jones along with Ashlyn Hill, Sydney Nielson, Tesi Stegelmeier and Adyson Wright will make a very imposing group, even when split up into the different performances. Any one of them would be a threat to post a win in a performance and that goes a long way toward the short-go and if you make the short-go, you have a chance to get to the national finals, which is the goal of all of these cowgirls.
District 7 is another that has a history of having some very fast horses with some good cowgirls in the saddle riding them. This is another group that will bring six contestants that figure to all have a chance in this event led by district champion Abby Ricks who posted the highest point total in the district with 96. She was followed by Trinity Olsen with 89, Jessica Elquist with 75, and Gracie Davis with 68.
While Ireland Weeks and Shaylee Warner finished with 62 and 61 to crack the top six, it might be a little much to ask them to challenge the rest of the cowgirls in this event, but those top four have got to send chills up and down the spines of the girls from the other districts.
District 8 is another tough district when it comes to pole bending. The top four finishers — Hayden Corta, DeEtte Powell, Dally Mendenhall and Taylor Thompson — scored between 102 and 75 points to earn their spots, with Hayden Corta also earning All-Around Cowgirl status and DeEtte Powell doubling up as District 8 Queen which is a tough double to pull off.
Anyone who can double up as all-around cowgirl has enough on her mind to not have to worry about defending her title as champion pole bender and the same goes for Powell who should have enough on her mind to not have to worry about queen standings as well as pole bending standings.
That brings us to District 9 where Brylee Smith and Cierra Walker both topped 100 points on their way to leading the group that will travel north to Pocatello for the state finals. Everyone else is a ways behind, so we shall leave it to the top pair to represent the district. Smith posted 119 to win the event and the Georgetown cowgirl obviously is well mounted and has a lot of speed and skill on her side for this event. Walker hails from Tremonton, Utah, and it is only about a 90-mile trip north for her and knowing those Utah quarter horses like I do, I would almost bet that it is an ex-race horse that she is riding and only gives her a little more speed than maybe some of the others will have. It will still come down to whoever makes the fewest mistakes, can get the clean run without knocking any poles over and can be consistent in the three performances with fast times and clean runs from start to finish. The rest will be up to whether another cowgirl can bring it fast enough to knock them off along the way.
This is an exciting event and from the looks of things, will be ultra competitive as well.